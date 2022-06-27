What is known and what remains to be known about the robbery at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas | Campinas and Region

Delegate of the Criminal Investigations Division of the metropolis, Oswaldo Diez Junior detailed to the g1 what is known and what still remains to be known about the crime, which had armed criminals in the middle of the corridors, shootings, wounded security guards, a hostage client and escape through the cities of the region.

“It was quite surprising, committing such a crime on a Saturday at a time when the mall is very full. This is very unusual. Quiet periods are usually chosen, during the week. On a Saturday night, it was unusual”, says Diez.

Also a delegate on the case at the General Investigations Office (DIG), Fernando Sanches told the g1 what at least ten people participated in the crime, being seven to eight inside the mall. Sanches is also the holder of the Special Operations Group (GOE).

Here’s what we know and what we don’t know about the crime:

View of Parque D. Pedro Shopping, one of the largest in Brazil, located in Campinas — Photo: Giuliano Tamura/EPTV

1. How many suspects have been arrested?

A couple was arrested in Atibaia (SP) after taking a man shot in the abdomen to the municipality’s Santa Casa. This suspect died on arrival at the medical unit.

Another man was arrested in a bar in Paulínia (SP) after holding a woman hostage outside the mall. There were two criminals with her, but only one was detained by the Municipal Guard, who responded to the incident after being called by the police. They got out of the vehicle and she continued on her way.

Until this Monday (27), therefore, three people were arrested.

Oswaldo Diez, delegate of the Criminal Investigations Division of Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

2. How many criminals participated?

About ten criminals, according to information gathered by delegate Fernando Sanches, assistant at the General Investigations Police Station (DIG).

“Inside the mall, we believe there were seven or eight. There were three in each store, and the others were outside”, he explained.

The way in which they acted and the role of each one in the gang still needs to be clarified.

A 39-year-old man suspected of participating in the robbery at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas (SP), was arrested in Paulínia (SP) — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

3. What was the dynamics of the crime inside the mall?

The analysis of security cameras in the mall and surrounding areas is still in progress, but it is known that there were two shootings, one near Ala das Águas, where the food court and cinemas are located, and the other occurred in the parking lot.

Customers and employees saw criminals running through the mall’s corridors with weapons. There was despair and rush; children fell along the way. Many people hid in stores until the situation calmed down. Those who were at the cinema had to wait for the Military Police to leave.

The mall doors were closed and the exit was gradually released. No one could enter, only leave, while police officers checked to see if there were any suspects inside the shopping center.

4. How did the group manage to escape?

Two suspects held a woman hostage outside the mall. According to the Paulínia Municipal Guard, the victim was released at the time of the Jardim Amélia neighborhood and was not injured. One of these thieves managed to escape.

How the other criminals left the mall is still unclear. There was shooting and a lot of people who were in the shopping center ran out at the time. The Civil Police analyzes camera footage to determine this dynamic.

5. Who is the woman held hostage?

The resident of Paulínia was in her own car, according to information from the investigation. When she was approached by criminals in the mall parking lot, she followed the path to Paulínia where she lives, according to delegate Diez.

After dropping off the two thieves at a bar, she stopped at her father-in-law’s house and called the police.

She has yet to testify about the case and has not yet spoken to the press.

6. What is known about criminals?

Investigations indicate that they left the capital of São Paulo.

The first information was that they had arrived at the mall in two cars, but later the Public Safety Department (SSP) clarified that it identified three vehicles on this arrival: a Jeep Renegade, an HB20s and an Onyx.

That’s because two cars used by the suspects, an HB20 found around the mall and a GM Onyx near Sam’s Club, passed through the highways that connect the capital to the interior.

Among the prisoners, three are 25, 29 and 39 years old – among them there is a woman. The suspect who died at the hospital in Atibaia was 42 years old. Clothes and cell phones of these people were seized and will be analyzed.

Man arrested in Paulínia is suspected of participating in the robbery of jewelry stores in Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas — Photo: Municipal Guard

The group was armed and two revolvers, caliber 38, were seized. The long gun that appears in the image recorded by the camera of one of the jewelry stores was not seized. According to the delegates, it is still not possible to determine whether it is a real weapon or a simulacrum; no shots came from her. See the moment when the employee takes objects from the safe in the video below:

Security camera records jewelry store being robbed in Campinas mall

Two security guards who work at the mall were approached and ended up being grazed in the leg. They were rescued by an ambulance from the shopping center to Unicamp’s Hospital de Clínicas (HC) and were discharged at dawn on Sunday (26).

The man suspected of having participated in the crime was also shot, but in the abdomen and with greater severity. He was taken by other suspects to Santa Casa de Atibaia, where he died.

The criminals surrendered employees and left the stores with jewelry. In the escape, a bag with the products fell and was recovered, according to security guards informed to the report.

The Civil Police said that the jewelry stores will still provide information about the collection of goods and there is no confirmation whether the recovered products were the total that was taken or if something was, in fact, stolen.

On Sunday (26), the mall reopened, but the two jewelry stores were closed in the early afternoon and analyzed the products. One of them even put a notice on the door saying it was going through an inventory.

Jewelry store closed after theft at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas — Photo: Giuliano Tamura/EPTV

9. What did customers and employees see?

According to the PM, there were two shooting points. One of them is at the exit of Ala das Águas, where the food court and movie theaters are located. The shots caused a riot and a rush in the sector. In one restaurant, all the customers bent over. Store employees felt sick from the scare.

“There were people inside the cold room, people inside the bar, everyone running. That shooting started. Near the other restaurant there was broken glass. People taking children, they did what they could. I’m scared, because we only see that in TV. We are afraid. The shots we heard there… It was tense”, said Carlos Lopes, a waiter at a restaurant in the mall.

Waiter and waitress were at the Campinas mall during the robbery — Photo: Márcio Silveira/EPTV

The other point of exchange of fire was in the parking lot. Despite the shooting, the criminals managed to leave the mall. Customers who were at the cinema would only be able to leave after the forensics work and the evacuation of the shopping center.

One of the customers told when he saw one of the security guards being surrendered in the hallway. Watch the story in the video below:

Customer of shopping D. Pedro, in Campinas, says he saw the action of thieves

10. Why was the crime unusual, according to the Police?

According to Oswaldo Diez, the police were surprised by the way the crime took place, at the busiest time on a Saturday. According to him, robberies of the type usually happen on days and times of less movement.

Despite this, it is still too early to say if the criminal group was inexperienced – and that’s why it chose that moment for the crime – or if it was more organized.

A rush in a store at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, during a robbery at a jewelry store — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

11. Which camera images will be analyzed?

The images of the mall’s security circuit will be analyzed to identify the other suspects and understand the dynamics of the crime. The Civil Police is also making requests to outsourced companies that take care of the stores’ internal security cameras.

Other camera images from the surrounding highways and roads near the mall will also be analyzed in the investigation.

“It backfired. The fact that the mall was full made it difficult to escape and drew a lot of attention from the beginning, which I believe was not the plan. It was unusual. One of the periods when the mall is busiest is on a Saturday night,” said Diez.

12. Who will be heard in investigations?

The Civil Police will hear, later this week, testimonies from the woman who was taken hostage on the way out of the mall, in addition to employees, witnesses, and security guards who were injured. The date of the hearings was not informed.

13. What has been seized so far?

Two 38 caliber revolvers, cell phones of the arrested suspects and the suspect who died, clothes, which will be compared with those of the thieves, with the help of security camera footage, three cars, a Jeep Renegade, an HB20s and an Onyx.

The weapons that were with the security guards will also be examined.

Weapons of the security guards and a criminal who steals jewelry at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas — Photo: Personal archive

14. What do the expert reports say?

The reports have not yet come out. The expertise was carried out on the three cars seized with the criminals, including fingerprint analysis, according to delegate Fernando Sanches, from DIG, and in the area of ​​the mall where the robbery and confusion took place.

The seized weapons, two 38 caliber revolvers, will also undergo forensic examination, as well as the weapons that were with the security guards.

The police also collected clothes and cell phones from the arrested suspects, as well as from the criminal who died, and are awaiting court authorization to analyze the information from the phones.

Military Police inside Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, during the robbery of a jewelry store — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV