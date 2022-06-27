Why Japan wants 37 million people to turn off their lights

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Pedestrians walk on a street in Tokyo's Ginza district

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Amid the heat wave, Tokyo residents are told to turn off unnecessary lights, but continue to use air conditioning to avoid heat stroke.

Japan’s government urged residents of and around the capital Tokyo to use less electricity on Monday, warning that power supplies will be disrupted as the country grapples with a heat wave.

The expectation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is that there will be a “severe” demand for energy this afternoon (local time).

The guideline is that people should turn off unnecessary lights, but continue to use air conditioning to avoid heat stroke.

For weeks, officials have been warning of an energy crisis as temperatures rise.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Sanctions lead Russia to first foreign debt default since 1918; Kremlin denies and talks about artificial default | Economy

Russia defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds for the first time in more than a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved