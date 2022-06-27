Wimbledon 2022 Play Order: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are in action on Wimbledon’s opening day this afternoon, as the two stars of the British game highlight a busy schedule of matches at SW19.

Raducanu and Murray have released positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready for the league’s return in front of crowds and unrestricted by Covid-19.

Raducanu will make her center court debut following her impressive US Open triumph last September and her fourth-round debut at last year’s tournament, but she faces tough opponents and grass court specialist Alison Van Uytvanck.

The 19-year-old’s departure will take place before two-time champion Murray takes on James Duckworth, while the 35-year-old veteran seeks another run in the tournament. Before that, and as is tradition, reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic will open the game on center court.

Here is the full opening order for Wimbledon today.

Play order is subject to change – always BST

CENTRAL COURT – 1:30 pm

1. Novak Djokovic x Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

3. Andy Murray (GBR) vs James Duckworth

COURT No. 1 – 1:00 pm

1. Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic

COURT No. 2 – 11:00 AM

1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera x Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives

COURT No. 3 – 11:00 AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins in Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson (GBR)

4. Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 – 11:00 AM

1. Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic vs Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 – 11:00 AM

1. Jodie Burrage (GBR) in Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner

3. Jay Clarke (GBR) vs Christian Harrison

Not before: 5pm

4. Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan (GBR)

COURT 4 – 11:00 am

1. Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio vs Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 – 11:00 AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 – 11:00 AM

1. Angelina Kalinina and Anna Bondar

2. Alexander Tabilo v. Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 – 11:00 AM

1. Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Body

2. Aleksandra Krunic x Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier x Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 – 11:00 AM

1. Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria in Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti x Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer x Lin Zhu

COURT 10 – 11:00 AM

1. Ylena In-Albon x Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 – 11:00 AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier x Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 – 11:00 AM

1. Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell

2. John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma in Tatjana Maria

4. Dodin Oceans in Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 – 11:00 AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang in Misaki Doi

COURT 16 – 11:00 AM

1. Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Greek Track x Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 – 11:00 AM

1. Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia vs Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

3. Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin vs Radu Albot

