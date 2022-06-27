Wimbledon Live Stream: How to watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray matches online and on TV today

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass court tournament returns to the All England Club. The action kicks off on Monday with a busy schedule that sees Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray appearing on center court.

Djokovic will open the game on center court as last year’s defending champion and Murray is hoping to kick-start the tournament by taking on James Duckworth on the backdrop of some of the two-time champion’s biggest wins.

Raducanu, meanwhile, will look to create the first of many as the 19-year-old takes her turn in center court against Alison Van Uytvanck. “She is a very complicated opponent, especially on grass courts,” warned Raducanu before the match.

Elsewhere, there are many more Brits at work with Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage, Heather Watson and Ryan Peniston. Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the programming at Quadra nº 1.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game’s opening day.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there live streaming?

The BBC will once again provide full coverage of Wimbledon in what is the final year of Sue Barker’s Championship presentation. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11:00am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One starting at 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, while the BBC Sport website will show the action from all terrain. Today at Wimbledon, hosted by Clare Balding, will bring together the best of the action nightly at 8.30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start?

Matches on opening days will start on the outside courts from 11am. Today Novak Djokovic will open the action on center court from 1:30 pm, while court #1 will start playing a little earlier at 1:00 pm, with Ons Jabeur kicking off his campaign. Any late matches may be moved to center court at night.

Wimbledon Play Order for Day One

Play order is subject to change – always BST

CENTRAL COURT – 1:30 pm

1. Novak Djokovic x Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray vs James Duckworth

COURT No. 1 – 1:00 pm

1. Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic

COURT No. 2 – 11:00 AM

1. Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera x Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives

COURT No. 3 – 11:00 AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins in Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch x Heather Watson

4. Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 – 11:00 AM

1. Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic vs Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 – 11:00 AM

1. Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner

3. Jay Clarke vs Christian Harrison

Not before: 5pm

4. Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan

COURT 4 – 11:00 am

1. Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio vs Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 – 11:00 AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 – 11:00 AM

1. Angelina Kalinina and Anna Bondar

2. Alexander Tabilo v. Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 – 11:00 AM

1. Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Body

2. Aleksandra Krunic x Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier x Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 – 11:00 AM

1. Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria in Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti x Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer x Lin Zhu

COURT 10 – 11:00 AM

1. Ylena In-Albon x Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 – 11:00 AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier x Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 – 11:00 AM

1. Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell

2. John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma in Tatjana Maria

4. Dodin Oceans in Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 – 11:00 AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang in Misaki Doi

COURT 16 – 11:00 AM

1. Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Greek Track x Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 – 11:00 AM

1. Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia x Yuriko Miyazaki

3. Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin vs Radu Albot