Windows 10 22H2: system will have ‘major update’ later this year

THE Microsoft “accidentally” confirmed that the Windows 10 will receive a “major update” later in 2022. Clues about “Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045” were identified in the optional cumulative update preview within the Windows Insiders.

There has been no official announcement from Microsoft about the next version of Windows 10 so far. Apparently, the future “major update” will not bring significant changes for those who are still using the old system. It is built on the 2004 version of Windows 10 and is expected to offer minor tweaks and minor changes such as security improvements and performance improvements.

According to Windows LatestWindows 10 22H2 would be another enabling package. That is, it would activate inactive features already present in Windows 10 21H1, update the system version and build number.

Microsoft said feature updates for Windows 10 “will be scoped” and will be deployed “using maintenance technology”. (Windows Latest)Source: Windows Latest

As an operating system, Microsoft’s current efforts are focused on the first major Windows 11 update (Windows 11 22H2). The expectation is that Windows 10 Build 19045 will arrive in the same period that Microsoft releases the update for the new version of its operating system.

Microsoft has supported Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.