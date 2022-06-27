With Andreas Pereira’s imminent departure, Flamengo moves in the market and aims at a former Fluminense midfielder

If it depends on Dorival Júnior, Andreas Pereira remains at Flamengo, but the permanent hiring of the player seems more and more distant. By the way, while Rubro-Negro does not show any real interest in having the player, Manchester United received a proposal from the midfielder and has an agreement forwarded with Fulham for sale for 13 million euros, divided between 10 million fixed euros and the rest in bonuses for production.

In search of an alternative to replace the midfielder who should leave the club on the 30th, Flamengo would have probed the situation of Wendel, from Zenit, a Russian club, according to information from Pablo Raphael, a journalist for the Urubu Interativo portal. It is worth noting that Wendel’s name had already been speculated at Flamengo after the beginning of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, but the imminent departure of Andreas would have made the steering wheel enter the red-black radar once and for all.

Wendel is 24 years old and was revealed by the club’s rival, Fluminense. The midfielder turned on from the base to the professional in 2017 and in 2018 he was traded with Sporting, from Portugal, in 2020 the player was hired by Zenit and, despite Russia’s conflicts with Ukraine, Wendek continued to work with the team and participated in 34 games, winning 18 of them, drawing 10 and losing six. Being 2717 minutes on the field and four goals scored and five assists.

Wendel has a contract with Zenit until June 2025, but FIFA has extended the rules that make it possible to hire players from clubs in Russia and Ukraine due to the war involving nations. Now it’s up to Mais Querido to convince the athlete to return to Brazilian football, after four years working in European football and to become a rival to the club that revealed him.