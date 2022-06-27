With back problem, Erison is a doubt for América-MG x Botafogo, for the Copa do Brasil | botafogo

Botafogo may have an important absence for the first confrontation with América-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Erison has had back pain since the last week and is doubtful for the trip to Belo Horizonte for the game on Thursday (30), at 19h.

The striker has been suffering from the problem for days. Last Friday, he was out of training in preparation for the classic against Fluminense. On Sunday, he would start the match as a starter – it was even announced in the official lineup – but he felt pain in the warm-up and had to stay on the bench.

Who started the game in his place was Matheus Nascimento. In the second half, Erison was called by Luís Castro and played for 28 minutes.

Erison is Botafogo’s top scorer this season with 14 goals in 26 games. Since the Portuguese coach took charge, the striker has not been used in just one match: against Ceilândia, in the return game for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, Castro put an alternative team on the field, as he had won the first duel by 3-0.

Another absence for the match is Víctor Cuesta. The Argentine has already defended Inter in the competition, and the regulations do not allow the same athlete to play for more than one team. The rule also prevents Oyama, who recovered from his injury and was re-listed on Sunday, from joining the delegation.

On the other hand, players who were out of the defeat to Fluminense by suspension should reinforce the team, such as Piazon, Patrick de Paula and Kayke. Botafogo has in the medical department: Gustavo Sauer and Victor Sá. Full-backs Rafael (right) and Carlinhos (left), striker Diego Gonçalves and midfielder Lucas Fernandes are in a transition phase after injuries.

