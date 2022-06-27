WSL: Results of the round of 16 of the Rio Pro guarantee Filipe Toledo in the Finals | surfing

The dream of the unprecedented world title is becoming more and more a reality for Filipe Toledo. As if the victory that put him in the quarterfinals of the Rio Pro on Monday wasn’t enough, Filipinho still received great news a little while ago, when while recovering to face Connor O’Leary later. With the elimination of Ethan Ewing, sixth in the ranking, Toledo is already guaranteed the WSL Finals, the stage that will bring together the top five and that will define this year’s world champion.

1 of 1 Filipe Toledo is in the quarterfinals in Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League Filipe Toledo is in the quarterfinals in Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

– It’s been a pretty cool year. I’m feeling really good with my family, my friends are here and I’m making the most of this time with them. Channeling that energy into the water. There are some conflicting swells out there in the sea, so let’s see what happens and I can’t wait for tomorrow – commented the yellow shirt.

Leader of the ranking with 40,040 points, Filipe Toledo is now fighting to keep the number 1 position until the end of the regular season, which gives him the advantage of playing only one knockout match to be champion. In addition to the Rio Pro, the World Tour has two more stops: Jeffreys Bay, in South Africa; and Teahupo’o, in Tahiti. The WSL Finals takes place September 8-16 in Trestles, California.

In addition to Filipe Toledo, Jack Robinson (AUS), Griffin Colapinto (USA), Italo Ferreira and Kanoa Igarashi (JAP) are currently in the top5 of the ranking. Jack, Griffin and Kanoa are already eliminated from the Rio Pro, which opens the possibility of Italo gaining one or two more positions at the end of the Brazilian stage.

“Winning this spot here in Brazil is very gratifying”, celebrates Filipe Toledo, guaranteed for the final in Trestles

The potiguar faces Miguel Pupo in the quarterfinals. Whoever passes takes the winner of Samuel Pupo x Mateus Herdy. On the other side of the draw, Filipe Toledo can take the Brazilian Yago Dora in the semi, if the two win their clashes in the quarters. This is the first time that six Brazilians are among the eight best in a stage of the World Tour.

Men’s eighth finals

1. Jack Robinson (AUS) 11.67 x 11.74 Mateus Herdy (BRA)

2. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 8.50 x 17.00 Samuel Pupo (BRA)

3. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.17 x 8.10 Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

4. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 15.00 x 9.94 Nat Young (USA)

5. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.56 x 9.44 Miguel Tudela (PER)

6. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 15.94 x 12.44 Matthew McGillivray (AFS)

7. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 14.00 x 14.10 Yago Dora (BRA)

8. Callum Robson (AUS) 13.40 x 13.17 Jackson Baker (AUS)

Men’s Quarter Finals