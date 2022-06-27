Xbox would be working on a portable cloud console, says Jez Corden

Admin 15 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

According to journalist Jez Corden, Xbox would be working on a supposed portable cloud console. The information was given during the last episode of the Iron Lords Podcast, of which unfortunately no other details emerged.

Corden specified that the nature of the console is yours speculation and therefore did not hint. However, it would be really difficult to launch a portable machine as powerful as the Xbox Series S without costing an arm and a leg … let alone look at the Xbox Series X. So it is clear that the house of Redmond, should all this be confirmed, could focus on a cloud solution, even so as not to force developers to have to optimize for a console too slower than others.

It is fair to reiterate that at the moment this is all speculation and there is nothing confirmed, so it is better not to rush too much. However, if it does exist, it would be a great workaround for playing Xbox titles from home. Consider that it is already possible to do this by installing the Xbox app on a smartphone.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Hacker accepts $1.9 million bounty after stealing DeFi protocol

XCarnival, an Ethereum (ETH)-based protocol that acts as a loan aggregator for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved