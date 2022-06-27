Xiaomi 12T has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and other specifications revealed in a leak

In addition to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model and two more variants with the letter S, Xiaomi also intends to expand the Xiaomi 12 line by adding the letter T to two more devices. This weekend, the well-known Mukul Sharma revealed the main specifications of the Xiaomi 12T variant.

According to the leaker, this smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processorand it can have versions of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.