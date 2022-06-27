Yahoo Announces Six Board Members, Including Jessica Alba

The group arrives to support the company’s moment of transformation

Yahoo announced on Tuesday (14) that it has expanded its board of directors with six new professionals. The group, which includes actress Jessica Alba, also founder and creative director of “The Honest Company”, arrives to support the company in its new moment of transformation.

“The intersection of media, technology, product and content is more relevant than ever and this board represents the best minds in these categories. I look forward to working with this group to continue to create and innovate for our millions of consumers, advertisers and media partners around the world,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo.

The team is made up of experts in consumer goods, digital media, financial services, sports entertainment, information technology and private equity. They will work with Lanzone and representatives from Apollo and Verizon.

Rounding out the list are Aryeh Bourkoff, founder and CEO of LionTree; Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO of Array and co-founder and CEO of Sapho, which was acquired by Citrix; Michael Kives, founder and CEO of K5 Global, an incubation and investment company; Katie Stanton, founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures; and Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and responsible for transforming the company’s culture.