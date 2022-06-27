‘You can’t fall into Putin’s trap,’ says Scholz | World

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned this Monday (27) that the world “must not fall into the trap” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who says there is a division between Western countries and the rest of the world for cause of the war in Ukraine.

“Firstly, we must not fall into Putin’s trap of claiming that the world is divided between the global West … and everyone else,” he told German public TV broadcaster ZDF in Elmau castle in the south. Germany, where the G7 summit is being held.

2 of 5 G7 leaders attending a summit in Germany hold a video conference meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the background June 27, 2022 — Photo: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS G7 leaders attending a summit in Germany hold a video conference meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the background, June 27, 2022.

“There are democracies all over the world, and they have very similar perspectives,” he added, before arguing that this was why Germany invited five emerging countries to the summit – India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina – whose leaders participate in the event this Monday.

Three of these nations did not take a clear stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India, Senegal and South Africa abstained in early March at the UN General Assembly during the vote condemning the war.

3 of 5 German Chaceler Olaf Scholz with Senegalese President Macky Sall during the G7 meeting — Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Senegalese President Macky Sall during the G7 meeting (Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

Scholz stressed that it was important to talk to these countries. “The Russian war of aggression has consequences for the whole world. Many countries fear a famine, many fear a massive increase in energy prices,” he argued. “We have to be together in solidarity. We also want to show that solidarity here”, underlined Scholz.

However, the German Federal Chancellor did not say whether he plans to attend the G20 summit, scheduled for November in Indonesia, saying that will be resolved “shortly before departure”. Russia, which is part of the group, was invited to the meeting by the host country, which displeased Western governments.

4 of 5 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G7 meeting — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G7 meeting — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“One thing is clear: the G20 must continue to play a role”, pondered Scholz, noting that “there is a common conviction that we must not torpedo the G20”, which includes important economic powers. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is one of the guests of the G7, as an organizer of the next G20 summit.

Scholz pointed out that, in addition to Putin, Indonesia also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The chancellor emphasized that it is not yet clear who will actually attend the meeting.

5 out of 5 Russians line up to withdraw money after sanctions from other countries over the war in Ukraine — Photo: Victor Berzkin/AP Photo Russians line up to withdraw money after sanctions from other countries over the war in Ukraine (Photo: Victor Berzkin/AP Photo)

Scholz again defended sanctions against Russia, saying they contributed to the country being severely weakened. He said, however, that no conclusive agreement was likely to be reached at the G7 summit on an embargo on Russian gold exports and that the matter had yet to be debated in the European Union.