Yuri Alberto went back on the decision he had made

Negotiations involving the name of Yuri Alberto did not go down well in Russia. After updating his profile picture on Instagram, in which he was no longer wearing the Zenit shirt, in addition to deleting the description of the club’s name in his bio, the striker reversed the decision and returned the references to his profile.

Despite the agreement being forwarded with Corinthians, Yuri has not yet been announced by the alvinegros and had already disconnected from the Russian club’s social networks. The attitude seems to have irritated Zenit’s leadership and made the player go back on the decision. Even so, only a gigantic turnaround in the business will make the striker not land in the capital of São Paulo.

It is worth mentioning that Timão offered astronomical values ​​to the athlete. The salary is around R$ 1.3 million per month. In addition, the total amounts for the loan, along with the salary and other charges will make the São Paulo club disburse R$ 2.5 million monthly.

The figures seem to have excited the player, who even with the promise of returning to Beira-Rio will join the Itaquera team.

In this way, Yuri irritated not only part of the Colorado fans, but also the Europeans. In addition, the faithful fans have shown themselves to be impatient with the soap opera that the negotiation has become. Despite this, Yuri is a few days away from being made official as the long-awaited scorer of Timão.

