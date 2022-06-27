Zendaya responds sharply after rumors that she’s pregnant with Tom Holland go viral; check out!

Baby in sight… just not! Zendaya opened up on Wednesday (16) about rumors that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. Through a post on the social network, the interpreter of MJ in “Spider-Man Comes Home” denied that she is expecting her first child. The couple became a subject on the internet after a video with an alleged ultrasound of the actress went viral.

In a very straightforward story, Zendaya put an end to all the rumors. “That’s why I stay off Twitter. Just making things up for no reason on a weekly basis.”, he said. Soon after, the star said that she would return to filming “Challengers”, a new film in which she signs the co-production and still plays a tennis player.

The rumors started after some TikTok users posted prank videos with images that hinted that Zendaya was pregnant. In the publication of an internet user called robairesbussy, the star appears in an edited image with a more accentuated belly. In the caption, he wrote: “LITERALLY SINCE WHEN???”. But, at the end of the video, the internet user makes it clear that it was all a joke when writing “#joke”.

@robairesbussy LITERALLY SINCE WHEN??? 😨😰 #tomholland #zendaya #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #joke ♬ original sound – sauce 💃🏽🕺🏽

In another video posted on the social network, user Ryan Roberts appears amazed to show the image of an ultrasound that allegedly would have been posted by Zendaya herself on January 30. In the caption, he commented: “NO WAY”. The netizen ends the publication with a video of Kris Jenner to indicate that she was a prank.

@ryan.roberts THERE IS NO WAY #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #AmazonVirtualTryOn #MakeASplash #zendaya #tomholland #pregnant #fypシ #zyxcba ♬ original sound – wandakardashian

Zendaya and Tom Holland started being linked as a couple in 2016. However, they only started talking more openly about their relationship in the last year. The star openly confessed to the “Spider-Man” lead earlier this month, when he turned 26. “The happiest of birthdays for the one who makes me happiest”he wrote.