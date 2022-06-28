★ UGREEN: Promotion of accessories and other products for a limited time!

Ever been in that situation where you really need a specific accessory for your iPhone or Mac and realize you just don’t have it? And suddenly you’re overcome with a feeling of regret that you didn’t buy it the last time you saw it?

If you don’t want to let that feeling take over anymore, enjoy the UGREEN promotion to get that accessory you need at very good prices — even better: with coupons!

We have prepared a list of the best sellers below, but you can party at the official UGREEN store on AliExpress today, June 27up until 1st of july!

20W PD fast charger

Running around and forgot to recharge your iPhone? With the 20W PD fast charger from UGREEN, in just 30 minutes you can reach 60% charge on iPhones 12 and above, or even 50% charge on iPhones 8 to 11.

use the code MAG20W when buying. Don’t forget to choose which cable you prefer, whether lightning or USB-C, and the type of plug.

100W Nexode Charger: Four ports for more options

Who loves Apple and can, has several Apple devices. If you want to charge them all at once but don’t have enough power outlets in sight, you’ll love the Nexode 100W charger.

Equipped with four ports, three USB-C and one USB-A, it allows a 13″ MacBook Pro to be fully charged, for example, within 2 hours. use the code MAG100W to secure your discount.

HiTune X6 headphones

Quality wireless headphones at a good price are hard to find, but a great option is the HiTune X6 from UGREEN. with a design in-earthese headphones have active noise cancellation (up to 35dB) and Bluetooth 5.1 connection.

It has a low latency gaming mode (50ms) and also 6 microphones that help to cancel noise during calls. The X6 still guarantees 6 hours of continuous playback, while the case provides an additional battery life of up to 26 hours.

Liked it and want a discount? use the coupon MAGX6A to buy or compare the HiTune X6.

Dual Bluetooth Mouse

Would you like to use the same mouse with your Mac and your iPad? Because with the UGREEN Dual Bluetooth Mouse you can connect two devices at once!

It has two modes, one with Bluetooth 5.0 and one with 2.4GHz wireless connection (from a USB receiver). With this, you can use it either with two computers or with a computer and another mobile device.

It has an ergonomic and comfortable design, in addition to being practical, too: to switch between devices is very easy, just press the button on the bottom of the mouse and voila.

To purchase your UGREEN mouse at a discount, use the coupon MAGWMB .

hub 7-in-1

If your MacBook or iPad is one of those that doesn’t have enough ports, using an accessory may be the solution. And if you want as many ports as you can get, the best option is the hub 7-in-1 from UGREEN!

With it, you can use a single USB-C port to connect your laptop or tablet to an additional 4K 60Hz resolution monitor, charge your device at up to 100W, and even connect an external hard drive using the two USB-C ports. A (5Gbps USB 3.0). Also, if you need card slots, this hub accepts TF or microSD. Want more? Well, if you want stability over a wireless connection, there’s still an RJ45 port.

get the hub 7-in-1 using coupon MAGHUB .

Here’s a great opportunity to buy some UGREEN products with discounts. By the way, are you a fan of UGREEN products? The company’s official store is full of other accessory options, so you can have a complete ecosystem at home.

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: This is a sponsored article, independently written by MacMagazine from a commercial agreement with the advertiser, which did not influence the content of the post.