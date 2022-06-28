Many of the characters’ conflicts, over the hundreds of movies we watch annually, walk in some way through their dramas. Existential conflicts, social conflicts, difficult choices, fear, afflictions, starting over, some stories even with strong influences on looking out the window, or even on references in other works, lead us to reflect constantly throughout the projection time.

So, thinking about indicating some films within this context, it follows below 10 POWERFUL Dramas to Watch on Streams:

Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix)

In the plot, we meet the introspective and lonely Memo (Jorge Garcia), an adult man who lives far from the great center on an island with his uncle Braulio (Luis Gnecco). Gradually, we get to know more deeply the peculiar personality of this bitter soul that in childhood was discovered to have a wonderful voice but that the greed of others defrauded his dreams, leading him to a depression and distance from everything he thought would happen to his life. . But the arrival of Martha (millaray wolves), will give Memo a new chance to show the world who he really is.

American Son (Netflix)

In the plot, we already know, inside a separate room of a police station, the PHD in Psychology Kendra Connor (Kerry Washington) who had been woken up in the early hours of the morning by the disappearance of her only child and the car he was driving. From the arrival of the character, intense dialogues with the police officer on duty are established, a fact that only unfolds with the arrival of the young man’s father, Scott Connor (Steven Pasquale) an FBI officer recently separated from Kendra. As the night goes on and the day dawns, Kendra, who is black, dialogues all her fears about the racial issue, entering into very current conversations about our society with Scott, who is white.

United for Hope (Telecine)

In United for Hopewe know Kate (Kristin Scott Thomas) the wife of a general from a military base in England who does not have much contact with other military wives, especially after the death of her only child. One day, she decides to join Lisa (Sharon Horgan), a woman who has a lot of relationship problems with her daughter and runs a kind of grocery store on the military base. They decide to create a choir with the women of the military. The initiative is a success and they will be able to find strength in each other especially when bad news arrives.

The Journey (Prime Video, Globoplay)

Nostalgia is what makes us travel outside the planet and makes our time stop. Written and directed by French filmmaker Alice Winocour, The Journey It is a touching clipping on the relationship between mothers and children and the whole environment, very well detailed in the project, of the dynamics and complex divisions between work commitments and homesickness/attention to children. Highlight for the excellent performance of Eva Greenin the lead role, we were moved in many moments with her character, the strong, brilliant, courageous and hardworking astronaut Sarah Loreau.

Agnus Dei (Looke)

It is not necessary for kindness to show itself, but it is necessary for it to be seen. With a very competent and confident direction by the filmmaker Anne Fontaineone of the highlights of the Varilux Film Festival 2016, Agnus Dei, is a film that moves from start to finish. Based on real events that took place in a Poland full of problems due to the War, the feature film has an engaging script and above-average performances that reach brilliance when it addresses the conflict of faith.

Dogman (Telecine, Globoplay)

How do you see the brutalities of life? Nominated from Italy for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film years ago, dogman is a brutal, social portrait set in an Italian periphery where several questions are raised with each new twist in the script. The film is directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone and starring the actor Marcello Fontewinner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes for best actor.

Philomena (Star+)

In the plot, we follow in the footsteps of the friendly nurse Philomena Lee (Judi Dench), an elderly lady who for 50 years hid from everyone around her that she had been separated from her son at the time that she was in the charge of strict sisters and a convent. When her life collides with that of Martin Sixsmith (Steve Coogan), a depressed and unemployed journalist, finally has the chance to find his son.

Brief Mirage of the Sun (Globoplay)

A clipping of the melancholy of the daily life of a Brazilian worker. after the great passerby 2010 and praised documentaries, the filmmaker Eryk Rocha returned to fictional feature films with a drama of a man who fights his inner despair away from his son in search of a fresh start in his life working as a taxi driver in one of the most famous cities in the world. Driving between several emblematic neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, the protagonist fights for better days in the urban madness of a big city where he comes across hardworking, friendly people, but also with rough and troublesome playboys. Another great work by Rocha, a very striking look at urban observers.

What Makes You Stronger (Globoplay)

In the plot, we meet Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal), a young North American worker, much loved by friends, at work by his family, fanatical about sports. Jeff just got out of a relationship with Erin (Tatiana Maslany) but still nurtures a great passion and affection for her. When Erin decides to run the Boston Marathon, Jeff decides to go to the finish line with a sign to welcome his beloved. But close to Erin’s arrival, a bomb explodes, leaving several injured, including Jeff who ends up having both of his legs amputated. After what happened, we see the protagonist’s recovery, not easy, but always with the help of his ex-girlfriend.

The Valley of Love (Imovision Reserve)

To regret a past pain, in the present, is to create another pain and suffer again. The Valley of Lovework of French filmmaker Guillaume Nicloux contains strong dialogues with constant emotional charges in open scenes that transport us to the central situation of the plot at all times. The production brings together two of the great artists in the history of French cinema: Isabelle Huppert and Gérard Depardieu.

