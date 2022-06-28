10 tech news to get your day started (28/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (27). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Anatel seizes 5,700 illegal products in Amazon warehouses. The agency carried out a three-day operation with 16 enforcement agents in Amazon’s distribution centers and warehouses.

2. Windows 10 22H2: system will have ‘major update’ later this year. Users are likely not to see significant changes with the update.

3. Glove of Mason loses access to TikTok and WhatsApp account. After controversies involving Glova de Pedreiro and his former manager, the influencer announced that he lost access to his profile on TikTok.

4. Nintendo announces Direct Mini with third-party games for today (28). The broadcast will take place from 10 am (Brasilia time) and will last approximately 25 minutes. What are your expectations?

5. Stranger Things: Eleven and Vecna ​​face off in season 4 poster. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1st, see new poster!

6. Flamengo’s YouTube channel is hacked and shows Bitcoin live. In addition to the transmission involving Bitcoin, the cyberattack also took videos of Flamengo off the air.

7. WhatsApp Business tests new feature aimed at ads; Look. In this initial version it is possible to see a list of the ads configured for the ‘Click to WhatsApp’ action.

8. Facebook Watch is discontinued and stops working on Apple TV. As Apple TV doesn’t have the same popularity as iPhones and iPads, developers seem to have no interest in updating apps for tvOS anymore.

9. Space probe that orbits Mars and runs Windows 98 is updated. Launched in 2003, the Mars Express spacecraft helps scientists search for liquid water on the Red Planet.

10. Is it possible to think without using language? Understand how our brain works when we are silent and what mechanisms we use to reason.