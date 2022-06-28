18 Years of As White | Find out where the AMADA comedy cast is…

God bless the brothers wayans. Many may not know, but Keenen Ivory Wayansthe eldest brother and an example of the entire clan, was largely responsible for the inclusion and representation of black actors in humor in the 1990s, when he created, launched, wrote, presented and acted in the comic program In Living Color – which ran for five seasons until 1994.

Keenen started his career as a film director with the satire of blaxploitation films I will get you sucker (1988), and went on to direct the brothers Damon, Shawn and Marlon in some movies. Among the most famous in his repertoire are Everybody in panic and its first sequel (2000 and 2001).

Although many of his films divide critics and the public alike, their strong popular appeal is undeniable – something like our national comedies, owners of an easily accessible humor. Thus, his latest films have a low-key humor, however, much embraced by those who grew up watching them.

And that’s where it comes in The Whites (2004), penultimate film signed by Keenen in the direction and with Marlon and Shawn starring – the last (so far) was The little one (2006). The plot everyone already knows, two disgraced FBI agents (Shawn and Marlon) are tasked with a kidnapping case involving two white and blonde heiresses. Thus, they take the place of the girls, in a grotesque makeup, which makes fun of subverting the “blackface”, and became the “charm” of the production.

With critics on Rotten Tomatoes, The Whites it has a paltry 15% approval rating and has been called a “disorganized comedy that is silly and obvious”. Well, that nobody denies. But that’s not why it can’t be funny too. Whether as a guilty pleasure, with the general public the film has a score of 56 on IMDB. And with a budget of $37 million, it grossed $113 million worldwide. While the trio doesn’t listen to the fans’ appeal and pulls out a sequel, let’s find out where the film’s cast is going

Enjoy watching:

Marlon Wayans (Marcus)

Did you know that Marlon Wayans was almost the first movie Robin? And that’s still in the movie age Batman in Tim Burton. Planned to debut in the original film, the character was pushed back to the second and then the third, until Burton left directing, and Marlon be replaced by Chris O’Donnell. But the actor would come to play a superhero in GI Joe – The Rise of Cobra (2009), in which he gave life to Ripcord. Other than that, she went her way in sibling-free parodies, writing the script and starring in films like Paranormal inactivity (2013), its sequel (2014) and Fifty Shades of Black (2016); in addition to having won his own TV show with the series Marlon (which lasted two seasons); and having partnered with Netflix on films such as Naked (2017) and Six Times Confusion (2019). His last works were more serious films, like On The Rocks (2020), new feature from Sofia Coppolaand respect (2021), biography of Aretha Franklin.

Shawn Wayans (Kevin)

Shawn was in the franchise Everybody in panic like the closeted gay Ray, and he laughed at the situation. However, after not very favorable reviews of The little one (2006), Shawn, as well as Keenenput a brake on his career, working little in recent years, and leaving the spotlight to the more famous brothers, Marlon and Damon. He was in a role in the parody She Dances With My Goose (2009), mockery of dance films of the time. The film is more of a family production, with the script signed by the author himself. Shawn and for Keenen, Marlon and the nephew of the trio Damien Dante Wayans – who makes his directorial debut with the feature. Unfortunately, She Dances With My Goose is considered one of the worst movies of all time, by the general public on IMDB.

Terry Crews (Latrell)

the big guy Terry Crews has participated in three films mercenariesbeside stallone and the troglodytes of the 1980s, but will forever be immortalized as “Chris’s father” in the series Everybody Hates Chris. Well, if there’s a role that rivals in popularity, it’s this one. Like every “cartoon”, The Whites needed someone to fall in love with the duo of female undercover agents, and it fell to the beefy Latrell, who even yielded the meme of his drug-fried dance scene. while the room mercenaries not enough, crews appeared in deadpool 2 (2018), in the action drama John Henry (2020) and is part of the series’ fixed cast Law & Disorder (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). His next works are in the reboot of the cartoon The Animaniacs and in the animated overproduction The League of Monsters.

Brittany Daniel (Megan)

Curiously, Brittany Daniel has a twin sister in real life, who is also an actress. Cynthia Danieland with her he starred in the series Sweet Valley High (1994-1998). She reprized her role in the cult comedy Joe Dirty (2001), in continuation Joe Dirty 2 (2015). His last works were in the series black-ish (2019) and #BlackAF (2020), from Netflix.

Jennifer Carpenter(Lisa)

The year after his participation in the comedy, Jennifer Carpenter would take off the title role in horror The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005). She would continue in the genre with Quarantine (2008), remake of the Spanish REC. After that, she played Debra Morgan on the hit show dexter (2006-2013). She recently starred in the drama series Internal Enemy (2019), voiced Sonya Blade in the animation Mortal Kombat Legends (2020), and is next to Amanda Seyfried, Britt Robertson, Paul Giamatti and Amy Irving in the drama Take a deep breath (2021) – available on HBO Max.

Busy Philipps (Karen)

The actress became known for series such as Dawson’s Creek, medical duty and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. More recently, she was part of the fixed cast of Cougar Townseries starring Courteney Cox. In 2018, he participated in the body acceptance film sexy by accidentwith Amy Schumer. His last works were in the series campingfrom HBO, with Jennifer Garner, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtfrom Netflix, and in the series damage control.

Jessica Cauffiel(Tori)

Maybe you’re not linking the name to the person, but the blonde Jessica Cauffiel was a well-known face in the early 2000s, for his appearances in films such as Legally Blonde (2001) and the day of terror (2001). In addition, he was present in the series The Drew Carrey Show. She was also on the show My name is Earlfrom FX, and will soon reprise her role as Margot in Legally Blonde 3. Cauffiel I haven’t filmed anything since 2009.

Jamie King(Heather)

Before The Whitesthe blonde Jamie King appeared in super productions like Pearl Harborin Michael Bayand Risk professionwith Johnny Depp. She was also in the movies based on comics. Sin City (2005), The Spirit (2008), and in the horror remake macabre valentine’s day (2009). She recently played herself in Eight Women and a Secret (2018) and was in the horrendous Escape Route 2 and 3 (2018 and 2019), alongside Sylvester Stallone. King also starred for Netflix in the horror series Black Summer (2019). His next work is the crime thriller out of deathbeside Bruce Willis.

John Heard(Warren)

the late John Heard lived the patriarch Warren Vandergeld in The Whites. Before that, the actor had played another unforgettable film patriarch, Peter McCallister of They forgot me (1990) and its sequel (1992). The actor had an extensive curriculum of more than 180 credits, which includes films such as The Mark of the Panther (1982), I want to be big (1988), wake up time (1990) and The Pelican Dossier (1993). One of the last “famous” works by heard it was the lighthouse sharknado (2013). Heard passed away in 2017, aged 71.

Bonus: Evangeline Lilly

I bet a lot of people didn’t know about this one. Today, a Marvel star in the role of Hope van Dyne in the Ant Manin addition to the trilogy of hobbit also in the curriculum. But lilly also saw his share of uncredited appearances early in his career, in films like Freddy x Jason (2003), for example. And here she lived simply as a “party guest”, an unnamed character. She also participated in this series scheme smallvilleuntil it was discovered in lostAnd the rest is history.

Don’t forget to watch: