3 best products to buy at the Xiaomi 618 Festival

If you are thinking of updating your list of gadgets, one of the biggest retail events in China has arrived in Brazil, the 2022 edition of the Xiaomi 618 festival, which brings several offers and special promotions on products from the Chinese manufacturer.

The Xiaomi 618 festival takes place between June 27th and July 1st, where Brazilian consumers will be able to enjoy the company’s best products at the best prices. With that in mind, we’ve selected three products that you can’t miss the opportunity to buy at this event.

Redmi Note 11

This is a great opportunity for you who want to have a new smartphone with Xiaomi quality. The Redmi Note 11 will be at a promotional value during the festival days. Depending on the model chosen, you have two discount codes at your disposal:

carrin25 – BRL 25（BRL 400 – BRL 25）

carrin35 – BRL 35（BRL 600 – BRL 35）

carrin60 – R$ 60（R$ 950 – R$ 60)

In addition to the cost-effectiveness, the smartphone has as attractions its 90 Hz AMOLED screen with 6.43 inches Full HD, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 nm processor and eight cores, ensuring agility and speed in more complex tasks. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 has 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

With the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, you can turn your TV into a smart one without having to spend a lot. With this equipment, it is possible to access content from the main streaming services on old televisions. For example, you will be able to watch movies and series from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has features like Google Assistant, and you will also be able to access more than 7,000 apps from Google Play. The device comes equipped with Android TV 11, providing a simple and more immersive experience. And most importantly, all in 4K quality, which combines with Dolby Vision technology, taking quality and video in a more immersive way.

During the Xiaomi 618 Festival, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K costs US$49.99 (about R$261.43 at current prices). In addition, the first 30 people who buy the device will win a Redmi Buds 3.

Redmi Note 10S

The Xiaomi 618 also gives an opportunity for you looking for an intermediate cell phone, but full of modern features: the Redmi Note 10S, which is one of the company’s biggest successes, stands out for the cost benefit associated with the quality of a high-end device.

The price of the smartphone is already on offer, where it costs US$ 188 (about R$ 983.18, at the current price), but it is possible to get an even lower price using the coupons:

The Redmi Note 10S has as one of the main highlights the set of cameras (quad), the main one with 64 MP. It comes equipped with a Helio G95 Octa core processor, Android 11 and a 33W fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with an AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution and a 6.43-inch display.

