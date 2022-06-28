6 movies to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Day

On June 28th, LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated, and the Digital Look drew up a list of films to celebrate the date.

International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated on June 28 to mark the Stonewall Rebellion, which took place on this date in 1969 in Greenwich Village, New York, in the fight for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. The date is a milestone for the struggle of the LGBTQIA+ community, and is celebrated by various sectors of society.

The same goes for cinema, which increasingly evolves in showing the diversity of the world we live in and portraying stories that are representative for different groups.

That’s why Olhar Digital has created the list below, with films to celebrate International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day.

Moonlight, under the moonlight

Winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2017, “Moonlight, in the light of the moon” portrays the story of different moments in the life of Chiron, a young black man who discovers his sexuality in the midst of a reality of poverty, crime and drugs.

Release year: 2016

2016 Cast: Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali

Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali Direction: Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Origin: USA

In Moonlight: Under the Moonlight, we follow three moments in the life of Chiron, a young black man living in a poor community in Miami. From childhood bullying, through the teenage identity crisis and the temptation of crime and drugs, this is a poetic character study. Where to watch: HBO Max

Today I Want to Go Back Alone

Those looking for a sweeter movie will be pleased with “Today I want to go back alone”. The film tells the story of Leonardo, a blind boy who has to deal with his overprotective mother and the discoveries of his first love.

Release year: 2014

2014 Cast: Ghilherme Lobo, Fábio Audi, Tess Amorim, Selma Egrei

Ghilherme Lobo, Fábio Audi, Tess Amorim, Selma Egrei Direction: Daniel Ribeiro

Daniel Ribeiro Origin: Brazil

Leonardo, a blind teenager, tries to deal with his overprotective mother while seeking his independence. When Gabriel arrives at his school, new feelings begin to emerge in Leonardo, causing him to discover more about himself and his sexuality. Where to watch: Netflix

Alice Junior

“Alice Júnior” is another national film to compose the list, and tells the story of a trans YouTuber, who moves to a small conservative town in the interior of Paraná, where she faces prejudice coming not only from the virtual environment, but in her day. the day.

Release year: 2019

2019 Cast: Anna Celestino Mota, Emmanuel Rosset, Surya Amitrano, Matheus Moura, Thais Schier

Direction: Gil Baroni

Gil Baroni Origin: Brazil

Alice is a trans teenager full of charisma who invests her time making videos for YouTube. One day, her father, Jean, is transferred by the company from Recife to Araucárias do Sul, and they need to move. At the new school, Alice faces prejudice as she finds herself in a more backward society than she was used to. The girl’s desire is to have her first kiss, but, first of all, she wants the right to be who she is. Where to watch: Netflix

Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire

“Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire” is another one to join the list of films to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. The French film features two protagonists: the painter Marianne and Héloïse, a young woman betrothed against her will. As Marianne tries to capture the bride’s essence without her knowledge, a passion develops between the two.

Release year: 2019

2019 Cast: Noémie Merlant, Adele Haenel

Noémie Merlant, Adele Haenel Direction: Céline Sciamma

Céline Sciamma Origin: France

Marianne is a young painter in 18th century France, tasked with painting a portrait of Héloïse for her wedding, without her knowing. Spending her days watching Héloïse and her nights painting, Marianne finds herself getting closer and closer to her model. Where to watch: telecine

The Imitation Game

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Alan Turing, known today as the father of computing, “The Imitation Game” shows how the career and life of a brilliant man and war hero turned into a nightmare for only one reason: to be homosexual.

Release year: 2014

2014 Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Rory Kinear, Mark Strong

Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Rory Kinear, Mark Strong Direction: Morten Tyldum

Morten Tyldum Origin: USA and UK

In 1939, the newly created British intelligence agency MI6 recruits Alan Turing, a Cambridge University student, to understand Nazi codes, including the “Enigma”, which cryptographers believed to be unbreakable. Turing’s team, including Joan Clarke, analyzes the “Enigma” messages as he builds a machine to decipher them. After unraveling the encodings, Turing becomes a hero. However, in 1952, authorities reveal his homosexuality, and his life turns into a nightmare. Where to watch: HBO Max

tangerine

American drama from the director of “The Florida Project”, follows the journey of transgender woman Sin-Dee, in search of her boyfriend shortly after leaving prison. A curiosity that made the film draw attention is that it was filmed entirely using just three iPhones, a lens and an image filter application for mobile.

Release year: 2015

2015 Cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, James Ransone

Direction: Sean Baker

Sean Baker Origin: USA

After discovering that she was betrayed by her boyfriend and pimp while in prison, a prostitute and her best friend set out in search of the traitor and his new lover to exact revenge. Where to watch: MUBI

