7 movies to watch on LGBTQIA+ Pride Day

One of the best ways to celebrate World LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, celebrated on June 28, is to watch stories of diversity, love, passion and struggle. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max have the perfect movies to celebrate the date and warm the heart.

LGBTQIA+ Pride Day represents the most important moment of Pride Month, always celebrated in June. In addition to celebrating diversity, the date is also perfect for protesting against homophobia, transphobia and intolerance in society.

Continues after advertising

Created in the United States, Pride Month also marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion – an extremely important event that took place in New York in June 1969, and served as a spark for LGBTQIA+ emancipation.

We list below the 7 best movies to watch on LGBTQIA+ Pride Day and celebrate this very special date.

A Fantastic Woman – Netflix

On Netflix, one of the best LGBTQIA+ movies is, without a doubt, Fantastic Woman. A success with audiences and critics, the Chilean feature won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the film is anchored by a powerful performance by Daniela Vega (Tales of the City).

A Fantastic Woman follows the story of Marina, a woman who becomes a victim of mistrust and prejudice in her community after the sudden death of her boyfriend. For her performance, Daniela Vega was acclaimed by the specialized critics. The actress also went down in history as the first transgender woman to present an Oscar nomination.

Moonlight: Under the Moonlight – Prime Video

Released in 2016, Moonlight: Under the Moonlight is a production of Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad), based on the semi-autobiographical by Tarell Alvin McCraney. Upon its debut, the film received “universal acclaim”, winning the most important awards in the entertainment industry – including the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Moonlight tells the story of Chiron, a young black man who deals with his sexuality and the intolerance of society in three different periods: childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Full of emotion, the feature features Alex Hibbert (Black Panther), Ashton Sanders (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Trevante Rhodes (Westworld) as the three versions of the protagonist.

The Normal Heart – HBO Max

On HBO Max, The Normal Heart addresses one of the most painful periods in LGBTQIA+ history: the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Produced by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), the feature is based on the play of the same name, written by Larry Kramer. Extremely tragic and moving, the film brings tears to even the toughest viewers.

Set in New York between 1981 and 1984, The Normal Heart is told from the perspective of Ned Weeks, the founder of an HIV advocacy group. From there, the feature discusses the prejudice of society, the neglect of the Reagan government and the differences of opinion among activists for the LGBTQIA+ cause. The cast of the feature includes Mark Ruffalo (Avengers), Matt Bomer (American Horror Story), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) and other stars.

Elisa and Marcela – Netflix

Famous for its unmistakable aesthetic, Elisa and Marcela brings a true journey through time to Netflix. Inspired by a true story, the romantic drama is a production by Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet (Elegy). Sensitive, emotional and sensual, the film features Natalia de Molina (Living is Easy with Eyes Closed) and Greta Fernández (The Thief’s Daughter) as the titular protagonists.

The plot of Elisa and Marcela follows the real trajectory of Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Garcia Ibeas, two women who live a great love story in 1901 Spain. In order to marry the beloved, Elisa adopts a masculine identity and deceives the residents of quiet province of A Coruña.

Milk: The Voice of Equality – Prime Video

Available in Prime Video’s Brazilian catalogue, Milk: A Voz da Egualdade follows a tragic and emotional true story. Released in 2008, the film stars Sean Penn (Gaslit) as Harvey Milk, an LGBTQIA+ activist who went down in history as the first openly gay politician to be elected to public office in California.

Written by Dustin Lance Black (Under the Banner of Heaven) and directed by Gus Van Sant (Houseboys), the film follows Milk’s entire trajectory, from his arrival in San Francisco to his revolting murder – motivated by the homophobia of a rival. political. In addition to Sean Penn, the cast of Milk includes Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) and Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Transhood – HBO Max

The Transhood documentary is essential for anyone who wants to know more about the trans experience and understand how different gender identities develop. Available in the Brazilian catalog of HBO Max, the feature follows the story of four American families dealing with conservative intolerance in one of the most religious regions of the United States.

The film brings a subtle analysis of how families fight, transform and, at times, find unexpected purpose in their identities. Light, aesthetically striking and deeply moving, Transhood is a cry for freedom at a time when trans people’s rights fall victim to daily attacks.

I Care – Netflix

Eu Me Care features a very interesting aspect of LGBTQIA+ representation in theaters. In the film, the sexuality of the protagonist Marla is just a detail. This kind of approach is extremely important. After all, the LGBTQIA+ experience involves much more than traumatic stories, prejudice plots and overcoming trajectories.

The Netflix movie stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Marla Grayson, a despicable woman who uses the loopholes of the American legal system – along with her enormous bluntness – to become the legal guardian of the elderly and steal their property. Marla is a lesbian, but her relationship with her girlfriend is not, by far, the main theme of the film.