7 Netflix Action Movies to Watch After The Toronto Man

With Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles, The Man from Toronto became a huge hit on Netflix. Shortly after its debut, the feature secured prominent positions in the platform’s international Top 10, also winning over the Brazilian audience. Anyone who has marathoned the action and comedy movie wants to know: what to watch next on Netflix?

“A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling man to team up with a notorious killer in hopes of staying alive,” reads the official synopsis of The Man from Toronto on Netflix.

Created by Patrick Hughes, of Duo Explosive, The Man from Toronto also features Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), Ellen Barkin (Linda in Die) and Lela Loren (Altered Carbon) in the main cast.

We list below 7 action and comedy movies to marathon on Netflix after The Man from Toronto; check out.

Opposites Always Attract

If you liked The Man from Toronto, you might also like Opposites Always Attract. Produced in France, the film is very successful on Netflix. Its great asset is the undeniable chemistry between the main characters, played by Omar Sy (Lupin) and Laurent Lafitte (The Origin of the World).

Opposites Always Attract is the sequel to a 2012 film. However, it is not necessary to watch the original feature to enjoy the sequel. The action plot follows the story of Ousmane and François, two very different police officers who try to unravel a mysterious murder. However, the duo discovers a sinister conspiracy.

Total loss

Created by Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics) and Anders Holm (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Total Loss is guaranteed to have laughs and lots of action on Netflix. The feature arrived in Netflix’s Brazilian catalog in 2018, and although it failed to win over specialized critics (with 18% on Rotten Tomatoes), it was very successful with the platform’s subscribers.

Total Loss follows the story of three friends who work in a luxurious hotel. When the establishment is taken over by a violent terrorist group, the trio embarks on an electrifying journey to save the day. The film has Adam DeVine (Modern Family), Blake Anderson (Disjointed) and screenwriter Anders Holm in the lead roles.

Red alert

Starring Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Red Alert is one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects. Released in 2021, the feature mixes comedy and adventure in an unpredictable plot, full of twists and intense action sequences.

In Red Alert, an FBI agent pursues the world’s most wanted art thief. What he didn’t expect was to have to ally himself with the enemy to arrest an intrepid international criminal. Produced by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Family of Bagulho), the film entered the ranking of most watched movies on Netflix.

Robbery in the Heights

Released in 2011 and directed by Brett Ratner (X-Men: The Last Stand), Heist from Heights has a very unusual theme. In the film, the employees of an elite condominium in New York discover that the boss has cleared their retirement accounts. As revenge and retribution, they plan a daring heist.

In its original debut, Robo nas Alturas divided the opinion of the specialized press. The film’s script was heavily criticized. The cast’s performances, on the other hand, received high praise. Speaking of casting, Heist from Heights features Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Eddie Murphy (Dr. Dolittle), Alan Alda (Marriage Story) and Ben Stiller (Walking in the Cold).

A Crime for Two

A public and critical success, A Crime for Two mixes action, comedy and romance on Netflix. The film follows the story of Jibran and Leilani, a couple on the brink of separation who become involved in a mysterious murder. From there, they begin an unpredictable journey in search of the real culprit.

One of the most praised aspects of One Crime for Two is the chemistry of the protagonist couple, played by Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) and Issa Rae (Insecure). The cast also includes Anna Camp (True Blood), Catherine Cohen (What We Do in the Shadows), Paul Sparks (The Greatest Showman) and Moses Storm (Sunnyside).

Double change

Among Netflix action comedies, Double Change is, without a doubt, one of the most popular. Released in 2020, the feature was watched by more than 85 million subscribers in its debut month. The film is a production by Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious), with direction by Peter Berg (Hancock) and screenplay by Brian Helgeland (About Boys and Wolves).

Double Change tells the story of Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, and aspiring fighter Hawk. The protagonists team up to investigate a conspiracy linked to the death of two Boston police officers. The film features Mark Wahlberg (Transformers) and Winston Duke (Black Panther) in the lead roles.

A Spy and a Half

If you liked The Man from Toronto for Kevin Hart’s fun performance, you have everything to like A Spy and a Half as well. After all, the action comedy also features the star in a hilarious role. Although it was detonated by the specialized critics, the film won the hearts of the public and became a great success at the box office.

In A Spy and a Half, a CIA agent enlists the help of a clumsy friend from high school to unravel a great mystery and face a violent terrorist. In addition to Kevin Hart, the cast also includes Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji), Amy Ryan (The Office), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Jason Bateman (Ozark).

The Toronto Man is available on Netflix.