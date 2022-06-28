“Abracadabra 2” | Sanderson Sisters are back in the sequel’s first teaser trailer; watch!

THE disney revealed by surprise this Tuesday (28) the premiere date and the first teaser trailer for “Abracadabra 2”. with the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimythe video shows never-before-seen and dark scenes from the long-awaited sequel.

“It has been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they are out for revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop the hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before the dawn of All Hallow’s Eve.”says the synopsis of the film.

Watch:

The original film was released in 1993 and featured the story of the witch sisters Mary (Najimy), Winnie (Midler) and Sarah Sanderson (Parker), who, after being defeated in 1693, return 300 years later thanks to the actions of young Max Dennison ( Omri Katz). Max and friends must defeat the witches again, who are willing to do anything to ensure youth and immortality.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will also star Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Belisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”, “Good Boys”), Juju Brener (“Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

+ Kahmora Hall, Kornbread and Ginger Minj will be drag versions of the Sanderson Sisters in “Abracadabra 2”, says website

Directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin”, “The Proposal”) and written by Jen D’Angelo (“Happy Together”, “Workaholics”), “Abracadabra 2” comes exclusively to the catalog of the Disney+ in September 30thjust in time for the halloween.

The film is produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard”, “The Shallows”), with Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted”, “Hairspray”), Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus”, “X-Men” franchise) and David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) as executive producers.

