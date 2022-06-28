With more than 1/3 of the Brazilian Serie A Championship disputed, the Fortress only adds 10 points and is at the bottom of the competition. The performance is only 23% in the first 14 games played. THE defeat to Atlético-MGin turn, also represented the eighth defeat of the Lion in the competition.

In comparison with the 2021 season, which ended with the Pici Tricolor Qualified for Libertadores da América 2022 in the group stage, Fortaleza needs to advance in relation to the 2021 team’s campaign in Serie A from the 14th round.

Last year, 31 points were added in the rest of the contest, which resulted in a use of approximately 43%. There were 8 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses in the last 24 matches.

If you repeat the campaign carried out, Pici’s Tricolor would only add 41 points, a total that can save the Z-4 ​​team, as happened in 2020, but it is below the historical average to remain in the first division, which is around 43 points.

To add 45 points

The magic number that, in most years, represents the maintenance in the first division, the 45 points require from Fortaleza a performance of 48%, that is, the sum of 35 points in the next 24 games. In other words, Tricolor needs to add up to almost half of the points played from now on.