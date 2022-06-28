AI learns to play Minecraft by watching 70,000 hours of YouTube videos

An artificial intelligence was taught to play Minecraft with a precision that feels human using nothing more than the famous gameplay videos. The machine was set to watch more than 70,000 hours of Mojang’s game play, and then went out playing with the same skill you’d expect from players who know what they’re doing.

The initiative is part of the OpenAI project, which studies the development of artificial intelligence. Using a few tweaks, they were able to make their AI up to creating diamond tools, which takes a good 20 minutes for veteran humans to do, according to the project’s authors.

We trained a neural network to competently play Minecraft by pre-training on a large unlabeled video dataset of human Minecraft play and a small amount of labeled contractor data. https://t.co/a2pyBqvLvg pic.twitter.com/XbqtwQSTwU — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 23, 2022

The video released by the above tweet shows the AI ​​playing, gathering resources and crafting items, the basics of Minecraft. But the computer learned to perform several other functions in the game that do not appear in the video, such as swimming, hunting animals and eating their meat when the character needs it and even doing the famous “pillar jumping”.

Pillar jumping is a maneuver in which the player jumps and places a block immediately below him, in order to reach high heights with ease. This is the kind of creative use of a game’s tools that an AI wouldn’t normally do without going through a machine learning process.

The idea of ​​teaching AI to play Minecraft it is part of OpenAI’s intention to show the capabilities of a computer to learn just by watching videos. The idea is to take advantage of the immense amount of content that already exists on the internet to teach behavior patterns to robots when appropriate. The study generated an extensive and very detailed article, which you can check out on the project’s official website.