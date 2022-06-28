Airbnb bans parties in all properties rented through the platform | Technology

Airbnb announced on Tuesday (28) the ban on parties in houses and apartments rented on its platform. Company rule prevents encounters that may annoy neighbors.

The decision had been made temporarily in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has now become permanent.

“The temporary ban proved to be effective, so we have officially included this measure in our regulation,” the company said.

People who live near an Airbnb rental property can report incidents, including unauthorized parties and events, through the “Neighbor Support Channel”, a website created by the platform in 2020.

Ministry of Justice determines that TikTok remove inappropriate content for minors

Uber and 99 are questioned by the Ministry of Justice over trip cancellations

In 2019, the service began banning parties organized through social networks, as well as events that could disturb neighbors in rented homes.

The restriction began after a shooting occurred at a Halloween party in Orinda, California, in which five people died and several were injured. More than 100 people attended the party, which took place in a rented house on the platform.

The company adopted new restrictions due to the pandemic, to prevent events that could become outbreaks of Covid-19 contagion.