AirPods Pro 2 may bring USB-C, heart monitor, new H1 chip and more – Tecnoblog

As we approach the last quarter of 2022, when AirPods Pro 2 may be released, rumors about these headphones gather strength. The most recent ones indicate that the new generation of the line will change the Lightning connection for a USB-C port, will have a “more or less” new design and will even come with a heart rate monitor.

Apple AirPods Pro (image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

new case

If the buzz is right, the AirPods Pro 2 should come with a new wireless earbuds storage and charging case. In the first generation case, charging can be done by induction (wireless) or via the Lightning port. In the new one, this last connection can be replaced by a USB-C port.

Perhaps — and only perhaps — this change, if confirmed, will be related to the European Union’s decision to condition mobile device manufacturers to adopt the USB-C connection as standard.

As the site observes BGRgetting the AirPods Pro 2 to receive this kind of port before the iPhone would be a strange move, but not incomprehensible.

iPhones are updated annually, which is why they may receive the USB-C connection at the last moment. AirPods Pro can go two or more years without being renewed, which would explain the change already in the next generation.

In terms of design, the rumors are conflicting. Some say the AirPods Pro 2 will lose the stem. Others say they will look similar to the AirPods 3, but with different tips to help with noise cancellation.

There is also the possibility that the case comes with a small sound outlet. Reason: Sound an audible alert to help the user locate AirPods with the help of Find My. Here’s a feature I’m hoping will be confirmed.

The latest rumors were released by the website 52audio, which also says that the AirPods Pro 2 may have new sensors. One of them would have the function of detecting the heart rate. Another, less likely rumor suggests that the same sensor will also be able to detect the user’s temperature.

Supposed AirPods Pro 2 (image: playback/52audio)

And the audio?

Yes, we can also expect advances in the sound experience. The headphones may come with an updated H1 chip. The component should bring self-adaptive noise cancellation (although it was unclear how that would work), as well as more performance and power consumption optimization.

Still in terms of sound experience, rumors point out that Apple’s new wireless headphones will follow some of the acoustic characteristics of the AirPods 3, have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and allow playback to be shared.

But none of this is more impressive than the rumor that the new headphones could be used as a kind of hearing aid. As? The case could capture ambient sound and send it to the headphones to allow people with hearing loss to hear more clearly what is happening around them.

It’s an interesting feature, but let’s face it, it also sounds unlikely. This function could cause a significant increase in energy consumption, not to mention that hearing aids need to follow medical parameters. It is presumable that a feature like this in headphones, without guidance, can even cause a worsening of the hearing loss.

Supposedly AirPods Pro 2 case with USB-C (image: playback/52audio)

When will the AirPods Pro 2 arrive?

Let it be clear that Apple has not confirmed any of the features discussed above — let alone the rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 that surfaced earlier this year. Here, the fact that the 52audio have already got some rumors right, but others wrong.

In any case, the chances of the headphones being released are high. The expectation is that the official announcement will be made in the last quarter of 2022.