Alec Baldwin will interview Woody Allen; see how to watch

Alec Baldwin has announced that he will do a live interview on his Instagram account with director Woody Allen. On the social network, the Hollywood star published a video and, in the caption, has already refuted possible criticism that he could receive associated with the filmmaker – accused of sexual abuse.

THE interview takes place this Tuesday at 11:30 am (Brasilia time). “Next Tuesday, the 28th, I will do a live on Instagram with…”, commented Alec Baldwin in a video published on the social network, where he announced the interview, showing a book by filmmaker Woody Allen.

In the caption of the publication, he already said: “I start this here by saying that I have zero interest in the judgments and hypocritical posts of anyone here. I’m someone who obviously has their own opinions, and I couldn’t care less about anyone else’s speculations. If you believe a trial should be conducted through an HBO documentary, that’s your problem,” he wrote.

Baldwin referred to “Allen vs Farrow,” an HBO documentary series that explored the director’s relationship with actress Mia Farrow and allegations of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

At the time, two investigations that ran parallel pointed to the innocence of the filmmaker, but the case resurfaced with the #MeToo movement, which generated a wave of complaints about abuse in Hollywood from 2017. You can see the publication by clicking here.

Baldwin and Allen have worked together on several films throughout their careers, including “Just Alice” (1990), “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013). Alec has stuck with the director in the face of the resurgence of accusations, as have Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Larry David, Javier Bardem and Jude Law. Other artists who worked with him, such as Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth and Timothée Chalamet, have already spoken out against the filmmaker.

In addition, Alec Baldwin himself has recent controversies linked to his name, especially the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, with an accidental gunshot from a gun wielded by the actor during the filming of the movie “Rust”.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the “Rust” crew and producer in February.