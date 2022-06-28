Alice, 4, shot in the head, will undergo further surgery

Alice Rocha, 4 years old, will undergo a new surgery this Wednesday (29) to replace her brain cap. The child has been hospitalized for 27 days after being shot in the head while returning from school with his mother.

According to the girl’s paternal grandmother, Elaine Soares, Alice is already moving and talking to family members. Also according to the grandmother, the child will need to undergo physiotherapy sessions. The girl is hospitalized in the ward of the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea.

‘Thank God she’s fine. She has been talking for ten days, moving well and even using her cell phone. She already browses TikTok alone and also looks for the drawing she wants. Today she called me to show that she started to sit up without needing help, just holding the crib,” says Elaine.

Alice was returning with her mother, Andressa Silva de Oliveira Feitosa, from the Criança do Futuro Municipal Nursery when she was hit on André Rocha Street, in Curicica, West Zone of Rio, 15 minutes from home. The two had stopped to buy popcorn.

Initially, she was rescued by a cousin to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Taquara. Afterwards, she needed to be transferred to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The Civil Police claim that the shots that hit the child came from bandits. The shootings took place when agents from the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Investigations (Draco) went to investigate a complaint of extortion. At the scene, according to the Civil, criminals attacked and there was a confrontation.

During the action, the police arrested Marcos Aurélio Marques de Almeida, known as Neguinho do Gás. Last week, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) denounced Neguinho. He is charged with qualified extortion, qualified resistance, possession of a weapon and receiving.

The investigation is still trying to find out who fired the shot that hit Alice. The 32nd DP investigates the hypothesis of attempted murder of the girl.

