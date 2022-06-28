Amazfit launches in Brazil the T-Rex 2 smartwatch with battery for up to 24 days and robust construction

THE amafit launched, this Monday (27), the smart watch T-Rex 2. The model is aimed at those users who usually practice extreme sports and extreme scenarios, so it has a more resistant housing. According to Xiaomi’s wearable brand, the T-Rex 2 is made of polymer alloy and stands out for withstanding very low temperatures, down to -40 °C, and also high heat conditions of 70 °C, as well as resistance to water with up to 10 ATM (100 meters).

The smart watch can still stand in an extremely humid area for 240 hours and 96 hours of salt water spray. all this robustness of T-Rex 2 is guaranteed by the military certification MIL-STD 810G, being passed 15 durability tests. The model has built-in GPS and more than 150 integrated sports. The brand promises that the battery of the T-Rex 2 can last up to 24 days. The watch also comes with all the integration with the Zepp app, available for Android and iOS.

Also according to Amazfit, the T-Rex 2 also recognizes dozens of strength exercises and eight sports modes through the ExerSense algorithm. The watch face is round in shape and features a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen. As for health monitoring, the T-Rex 2 offers measurement of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, user stress, and other data. The wearable is equipped with a dual-band system and navigation support performed by five satellites.

Finally, the brand highlighted that the T-Rex 2 is out now available in Brazil andn various online stores in green, black and silver with gold. The suggested price of the smart watch is R$ 1,540.

