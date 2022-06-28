Anderson Conceição, from Vasco, trains with a bandage on his forehead after suffering a cut and getting stitches | vasco

After the Sunday off, Vasco showed up again this Monday afternoon, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, to start the preparation for the game against Novorizontino, next Wednesday. Defender Anderson Conceição trained with a bandage on his forehead.

Anderson Conceição, defender of Vasco, trains with bandage on his forehead — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

This Monday, when passing by journalists at the entrance of the CT, Anderson was asked if there was the possibility of acting on Wednesday, despite the cut. He replied smiling and nodding positively.

Vasco travels this Monday night to São José do Rio Preto, where he will be concentrated for Wednesday’s match. Arrival is expected to take place around midnight.

In a high tackle, Anderson Conceição and Thales clash head-on and are served on the field

Vasco and Novorizontino face each other on Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 15th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.

