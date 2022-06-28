Android 13! Samsung to update Galaxy S22 line with 1st beta of One UI 5.0 in July

Enthusiastic users of Samsung waiting for public beta gives user interface One UI 5.0 so that the Android 13 can be tested on the devices of the South Korean brand before the final release, scheduled for be between August and October. THE Samsung has not yet confirmed when it plans to release the first beta version of the system, but information from the website SamMobile, which produces content focused on the company, gives us an idea of ​​what the release schedule for OneUI 5.0.

As published by SamMobile, sources heard by the site stated that the first beta version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 will be publicly released in the third week of Julyinitially for the high-end smartphone series Galaxy S22. The information also points out that the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 should receive the beta update later in order for interested owners to participate in preliminary public testing of the new system.

Finally, Samsung would be planning to release the stable (final) public version of update to One UI 5.0 with Android 13 in October. The series Galaxy S22 should also be the 1st to receive, with the foldables being able to come in sequence. It is worth remembering that the South Korean brand released the official build of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 in November 2021 to the family Galaxy S21. As such, One UI 5.0 is scheduled to arrive a month earlier, which will give Samsung more scope to update more devices. eligible still in 2022. What do you expect for One UI 5.0 with Android 13? Tell us in the comments below!

(Updated June 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM)

