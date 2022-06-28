Anitta reaches half a million viewers and gives maximum to SIC channels

anita was the highlight of the concert program of the Rock in Rio. This Sunday’s concert (26) was the most watched of the entire edition, conquering an average of more than half a million spectators on the three channels on which it was broadcast.

The show, screened at SIC Radical, SIC Woman and SIC Guys, won a combined average audience of 504,100 viewers, with 325,100 watching live on the “youth antenna” of the Paço de Arcos channel. The concert that was entitled to the greatest hits as Involve, Show of the Powerful Ones and on the floor, brand new contributed to the best results of the year of SIC’s thematic channels.

THE SIC Radical had a 2.6% market share, just behind the CMTVwhile the SIC Woman reached 1% market share and the SIC Guys at 0.4%. These were the best scores of 2022 for the three channels, which had broadcasts accompanying the return of Rock in Rio to the Portuguese capital.

The evening’s concert was marked by several viral episodes. One of them happened when Anitta took and displayed a Spanish flag. Later, the singer resorted to Instagram to explain the situation: “Guys, I know the flag I took is from Spain. I just wanted to show a love for Spain too”he began to say, between laughs. “There was no Portuguese flag! I love the fans of both places.”

See too

Another moment that was marked during the concert was the moment when Anitta took a fan’s glasses and accidentally broke them. “I’m so sorry for breaking my fan’s glasses”starts by apologizing. “Guys, each this fan for me to give some new glasses, what a shame”. “I’ve never been so happy, it was wonderful” confessed the voice of Powerful’s show also through social networks.

The 9th edition of Rock in Rio closed with the concert Post Malone which, in addition to having the right to fireworks, had an audience of 185 thousand spectators in SIC Radical. In the list of concerts broadcast by the channel in this edition, the rapper occupied the second position among the most watched, being followed by Jason Derulo (180.6 thousand), Ivete Sangalo (103 thousand spectators), HMB (101 thousand), UB40 (93.6 thousand), Duran Duran (81.7 thousand), Ellie Goulding (80.7 thousand) and black Eyed Peas (76.1 thousand).

Also read: Audiences. ‘Uma Canção para Ti’ drops to minimums and lets ‘Casados’ lead