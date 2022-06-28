Apple’s new headset can measure heart rate; see resources – 06/25/2022

The second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro headphones may be able to monitor heart rate while in use, according to the latest rumors.

In addition, it is believed that the model will launch with improvements to the device’s tracking and external noise canceling features. The information is from the website 52audio, which claims to have had access to information about the future release.

Tech site Tom’s guide points out that 52audio doesn’t have a regular history of settling rumors. Anyway, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Design and charging case

AirPods Pro 2: Image shows possible charging case for Apple headphones Image: 52audio

Image renderings made based on the information obtained by 52audio show that little changes in the look of the headphones.

OAirPods Pro 2 must keep the traditional Apple temples that support the part of the earphone that fits in the ear and serve as touch-sensitive buttons.

The box that recharges the battery can come with a USB-C input, instead of Lightning — still used in iPhones and which may have its days numbered.

Tracking

On its devices, Apple works with Find My (find mine, in direct translation), a feature that helps to locate lost devices.

It is speculated that the AirPods Pro 2 charging case will have a built-in speaker, so it can make a sound to be found.

Such a speaker would also be able to stream sound reproduction to the headphone jack. That way, people with certain levels of hearing loss would be able to keep up with the sound of their surroundings, says 52audio.

Image: 52audio

heart rate

Sensors integrated into the headphones would be able to collect and analyze cardiac activity data from those who wear the headphones. There is no further information about the feature.

new processor

Rumors also indicate that the future release will work with the new H1 chip. With this, its performance and battery consumption will be better than the previous generation.

audio quality

The first edition of AirPods Pro came with noise cancellation, in which the person is isolated from outside noise. Nova can be launched with this feature with ability to adapt to environment.