Apple’s virtual reality glasses are expected to arrive in 2023

Apple’s model of glasses with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) should be announced in January 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually anticipates new products from the company – and hits the mark. sometimes.

The information was released by the specialized website 9to5Mac, which had access to a note written by the analyst, who classified the product as “the most complicated that Apple has ever designed”. The glasses must work with technology called mixed reality (MR), which unites these two possibilities of immersion.

According to Kuo, Apple’s headset may not be available for sale to consumers right away — there’s no word on when that will happen.

Initially, the analyst had stated that the launch of the glasses would be in early 2023. However, he corrected the information, and said that it will only be the announcement of the product.

Other rumors highlighted that the device would be released later this year, but Apple seems to be working on every detail of the device, which will be “a game changer for the headset industry”, in Kuo’s words.

What is known so far?

According to TechRadar, Apple is not only working on the AR/MR headset with lighter lenses.

Rumors are that the product will run on the M1 chips found in Apple’s laptops and tablets, and that it will be based on a new software platform called realityOS.

According to the analyst, after the announcement and launch of the product, competing companies will start to imitate the design of the headset, which should boost the entire industry.

“While Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR [realidade aumentada]I believe Apple AR/MR with see-thru video support can also provide an excellent immersive experience,” says Kuo. “Therefore, the release of Apple AR/MR will further increase the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment”, complements.

In the review in which he notes “how the industry is likely to change” in the coming months, Kuo says that Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) has been instrumental in the growth of the industry as it has worked on numerous cheaper headsets.

Despite this, he considers that, from now on, Meta should put on the brakes and spend a little less on virtual reality hardware.

Kuo also claims that this possible retreat would not harm the industry, but would open up the possibility for other companies to invest more.

“The vast potential demand in the Chinese market and Apple AR/MR, which will likely be announced in January 2023, will also support the continued rapid growth of the headphone sector,” he wrote.

Also according to TechRadar, when it hits the market, Apple’s virtual reality headset can cost around US$ 3,000 (about R$ 15,700, at the current price and without taxes).