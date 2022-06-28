Argentina and Iran want to join the BRICS group, of which Brazil is part | World

Iran has filed a candidacy to become a member of the emerging economies group, according to an Iranian government official.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said on Monday (27) that the country’s entry into the group would result in a gain for both places.

According to a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Argentina has also applied, but there is still no confirmation from Argentines that there has been a formal request to join the BRICS. President Alberto Fernandez, however, has already stated that he would like to join the group.

Russia has tried to forge ties with countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East to resist sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries for its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States and other Western nations pledged support to Ukraine after 28 civilians were killed in several Russian attacks, including a missile attack on a crowded shopping mall.

Russia denies attacking civilians and calls the war a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.