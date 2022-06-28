At least 46 bodies are found in abandoned truck in Texas – 6/28/2022

At least 46 people were found dead inside a vehicle in the city of San Antonio, USA.

At least 46 people, possibly immigrants, were found dead in an abandoned truck outside San Antonio, Texas. According to local press vehicles, 16 people ? including four children? were taken to hospitals, with health problems due to the heat.

It is not yet known exactly how the victims died. Three people were detained as part of investigations into the episode, which are being conducted by federal agents.

Images posted on social media show vehicles and emergency teams around a large truck. According to authorities, the truck carrying the people did not have air conditioning and drinking water. The weather in San Antonio is quite hot in the summer months (in the northern hemisphere), with temperatures reaching 39.4º C this Monday (27/6).

According to TV channel KSAT, the vehicle was discovered near train tracks in San Antonio’s Southwest Side. The city is about 250 km from the US-Mexico border.

“They had families… and they were probably looking for a better life,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “It’s simply a terrible human tragedy.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said two people from Guatemala had been taken to hospital, but added that the victims’ nationalities were still unknown.

Last year, there were a record number of illegal immigrants detained in the US from Mexico ? many after having gone through extremely risky routes. It is common to use trucks to transport illegal immigrants. In 2017, 10 immigrants were found dead inside a truck outside a Walmart store.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said: “Human traffickers are callous individuals who do not respect vulnerable people who exploit and put them at risk for profit.”

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott blamed US President Joe Biden for the deaths, describing them as “the result of his lethal open-border policies”.

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate running against Abbott, called for urgent action to “dismantle human smuggling networks and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration.”

Immigration is a controversial political issue in the US. In May, a record 239,000 undocumented migrants were detained entering the country from Mexico, many traveling via extremely unsafe routes.

US law enforcement is close to surpassing the record 1.73 million arrests made at the border in 2021.

Fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, many of the undocumented immigrants end up paying huge sums of money to human traffickers to try to cross the US border.

In recent years, there have been many similar examples of migrants who died during their journey, but no event was as tragic as this Monday.

