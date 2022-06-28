At least 51 die in prison fire in Colombia | World

2 of 3 Relatives of prisoners in a prison in Tuluá, Colombia, wait at the door for information about the dead and injured in the fire that hit pavilion 8 of the place, on June 28, 2022. — Photo: Juan José Huerta/ AP

Relatives of prisoners in a prison in Tuluá, Colombia, wait at the door for information about the dead and injured in the fire that hit pavilion 8 there, on June 28, 2022. — Photo: Juan José Huerta/ AP