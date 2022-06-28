Athletico vs Libertad: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

It’s kill time. Atletico receives the freed this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16.

Both teams were in group B and scored 10 points each, with Libertad coming first on goal difference. In the direct confrontation, it was a victory for each side: the Paraguayans got the best at home, by 1 to 0, and Hurricane won in Baixada, by 2 to 0.

Athletico arrives packed, with 11 straight games without losing against coach Felipão, with three consecutive victories. On the other hand, Libertad is excited to win the Apertura Tournament of the Paraguayan Championship, beating Cerro Porteño on Saturday. The team comes from six unbeaten matches and three straight wins.

The return match between Libertad vs Athletico is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 9:30 pm, at Defensores del Chaco, in Asunción, Paraguay.

Athletico – coach: Felipão

After saving part of the holders in the Brasileirão, the coach counts on the return of Pedro Henrique, Khellven, David Terans and Cuello. Abner, who was not spared, tested positive for Covid-19 and gives way to Pedrinho on the left side.

Striker Pablo, with thigh pain, is out – Vitor Roque, thus, debuts in Liberta. Still without Marcelo Cirino, Pedro Rocha completes the offensive sector. On the bench, the novelty is the return of Canobbio, recovered from an ankle injury.

Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura, Christian and David Terans; Cuello, Vitor Roque and Pedro Rocha

who is out: Abner (Covid-19); Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino and Pablo (medical department).

Libertad – coach: Andrés San Martín (assistant)

Argentine coach Daniel Garnero tested positive for Covid-19 and, like him, will have some casualties for the confrontation. Rodrigo Bogarin and Daniel Bocanegra were injured in the last game and are out. Pablo Aguilar is another who has Covid-19 and also lacks.

Espinoza also felt it and became a doubt. The jewel Julio Enciso, 18, moved to Brighton, England. On the other hand, Miguel Samudio and Oscar Cardozo are recovered and available.

Probable Gumarelo: Martín Silva; Ivan Piris, Diego Viera, Alexander Barboza and Miguel Samudio; Merlini, Campuzano, Marcelo Diaz (Ramon Martínez), Diego Gomez and Melgarejo; Roque Santa Cruz

who is out: Caballero (suspended); Pablo Aguilar (Covid-19); Hector Villalba and Mendieta (transition); Cristian Riveros, Rodrigo Bogarin and Daniel Bocanegra (medical department)