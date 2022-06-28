Atlético-MG vs Emelec: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Atlético-MG faces Emelec, this Tuesday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The game is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

O ge tracks the game in real time. Click here to access.

From this stage onwards, the matches of Libertadores start to count the video referee (VAR). The return game is scheduled for July 5, at Mineirão. The classified team will receive around RS 7.8 million in prize money and face the winner of the clash between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño, in the quarterfinals.

+ See the Libertadores table

Atlético goes to Ecuador in search of its first victory in the country, which will host the final of Libertadores 2022. The team is in the recovery phase of confidence and good results, and comes from three consecutive victories, in complicated games. This good record is what motivates Galo to win in Guayaquil and take advantage for the return game, on July 5th.

Emelec has not been on the field for a month, due to the suspension of local competitions due to the wave of protests in Ecuador. In Libertadores, the team advanced to the round of 16 after being second in group A, from Palmeiras. In the group stage, they ended up with eight points, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

Coach Antonio Mohamed will have back forward Hulk, who was left out of the last match due to swelling in his foot. Nacho Fernández, who did not play for the Brasileirão due to being suspended, also returns to the team. In addition to them, those spared in the game against Fortaleza also return to ownership. The side Mariano remains out due to private issues

Likely lineup: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Vargas and Hulk

Who is out: Keno, Zaracho and Jair (medical department); Mariano (out of the trip to deal with private matters) and Neto (with flu-like symptoms).

+ More news from Atlético-MG

2 of 4 Probable Atlético-MG to face Emelec — Photo: ge Atletico-MG likely to face Emelec — Photo: ge

Emelec – Coach: Ismael Rescavo

Emelec has three important casualties for the game, with three pieces considered starters in the Spanish Ismael Rescavo’s scheme. With knee problems, the two starting defenders, Aníbal Leguizamón and Joel Quintero, are out. In addition to them, forward Joao Rojas, an individual highlight of the team, was traded with Monterrey, from Mexico, and no longer plays for the team. The steering wheel / side Jefferson Caicedo is doubtful.

Likely lineup: Pedro Ortiz; Carabalí, Mejía, Guevara and Pitton; Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, Cevallos, Jackson Rodrígues, Alexis Zapata and Alejandro Cabeza

Who is out: Joel Quintero and Aníbal Leguizamon (knee); Joao Rojas (negotiated)

3 of 4 Emelec likely to face Atlético — Photo: ge Emelec likely to face Atlético — Photo: ge

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Fernando Rapallini (ARG) Assistant 1: Juan Belatti (ARG)

Juan Belatti (ARG) Assistant 2: Diego Bonfa (ARG)

Diego Bonfa (ARG) VAR: Victor Carrillo (PER)

Victor Carrillo (PER) Fourth referee: Andrés Merlos (ARG)