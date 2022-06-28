Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: Galo leaders admit fear after Gabigol’s speech; president pin | athletic-mg

Galo beat Flamengo twice in four days last week. The first, by 2 to 0, in the Brazilian, and the second, by 2 to 1, in the Copa do Brasil. After the knockout tournament match, Gabriel said that Atlético-MG will know “what hell is” in the return match, on July 13, at Maracanã.

The president of Atlético revealed that the club is preparing a statement to the authorities of Rio de Janeiro, about threats of violence from flamenguists denounced by athleticans on social media, aiming at the safety of fans who go to Maracanã. The manager also recalled controversial cases of refereeing in the confrontation and provoked the rival saying that they have already benefited from the whistle and that, now, with VAR, they are looking for other types of controversies.

“What Atlético has to do is communicate to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, to the military police. We are officially doing everything and showing them, communicating the risk that exists.”

– In the past, what drew more attention were the judges on the field. So they (Flamengo) were calmer because the judges helped a lot there. As today we have VAR and the most qualified referees, now they are going to the crowd issue. But let them solve their problems there, and we will solve ours on the other side,” he said, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

1 of 4 Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Fred Ribeiro/TV Globo Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Fred Ribeiro/TV Globo

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Sérgio Coelho also asked Atlético fans not to stop going to Maracanã to support the team. The president also asked for respect for the athleticans towards the opponent in the stadium.

– Let’s not cower, let’s not go under the table with fear. The athletic fans must attend yes. We ask fans who are present at Maracanã to behave welldo not provoke the flamenguistas.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

The football director, Rodrigo Caetano, preferred to be more restrained. When asked about Gabigol’s speech, he did not name the striker by name in the answer, but asked for more responsibility in interviews. He also admitted the club’s fears about threats reported on social media.

– Today we have a very large reach in what we say, in what we position, so we have to be very careful. Not only in the field of sport, but in society in general. We have seen countless situations of embarrassment, others of homophobia, of violence. We have to work and be very responsible in the opposite direction.

3 of 4 Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Gabigol praises Flamengo’s performance and projects pressure on the return: “They will know what hell is”

The controversy began after the last game between the teams, when Galo won 2-0. On leaving the field, Gabigol promised an unfavorable environment for Atlético at Maracanã, in the return clash. The player insinuated that Galo would know what “pressure” and “hell” are in Rio de Janeiro (see in the video above).

After the speech, Atlético fans alleged threats from Flamenguistas on social media, and the Minas Gerais club asked the STJD to punish the Rubro-Negro striker. In the request, Galo listed two possible articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code that Gabigol can be framed. Are they:

Article 243-D: Publicly inciting hatred or violence. Penalty: fine and suspension from 360 to 720 days.

Article 258: Assuming conduct contrary to discipline or sporting ethics. Penalty: suspension from one to six matches.