Barbie live-action: everything we already know about the movie with Margot Robbie | Movies and series

You must have come across in the last few days a photo of Margot Robbie already dressed as a Barbie doll, right? The first images of the live-action film are already being released – increasing our anxiety for the film even more.

The most famous couple in the doll world, Barbie and Ken, is played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The cast of the film also includes the likes of Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell. Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells and Ritu Arya. The script and direction are by Greta Gerwig – already known and acclaimed by lady bird and lovely women.

Below, Glamor has gathered everything you need to know about the Barbie movie. Check out!

It’s no surprise to anyone, but it’s worth reaffirming that Margot Robbie will star in the lead role, with Ryan Gosling confirmed to play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. Emma Mackey from sex educationis also in the film in a yet-to-be-revealed role – rumored to be one of Barbie’s three younger sisters.

The film revolves around a doll living in Barbieland, who is forced out due to her so-called imperfections – setting off on a real-world adventure and discovering along the way that perfection can only be found within. If this story sounds cliché to you, it’s worth mentioning that feminist author Greta is writing and directing the film!

And while the story is being kept under wraps, some rumors suggest that Margot Robbie won’t be the only Barbie. This is because the author must take into account the representation that the doll has gained over time. According to a journalist from The New York Times, the film may delve into a sort of multiverse where Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also play versions of the doll. Even the drama of the film would be when Margot Robbie’s Barbie plunges into an identity crisis when she discovers that she is not the only one in the world.

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros Pictures confirmed at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas that the film will hit theaters in July 21, 2023.

Is there a trailer for the Barbie movie?

Not yet, but Netflix has released some initial photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the character as Barbie and Ken that you can see in this article – in addition to clicks made during the filming of the film.

Considerations that the movie Barbie will take into account

According to Margot Robbie, the film will take into account previous criticisms of Barbie. In her cover interview for the August 2021 issue of British Vogue, the actress admitted that creating a live-action Barbie movie comes with a lot of baggage, as well as a lot of nostalgic connections. “People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know…'” said Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie wasn’t the first choice

Anyone who thinks the actress was always Barbie is wrong. In reality, Margot Robbie took on the role of Amy Schumer, who dropped out of the project due to conflicts over the nature of the film. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie is just the first of Mattel’s movies