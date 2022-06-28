Barbie: Margot appears on roller skates in the filming of the film – Check it out

Your characters love skates

Barbie will bring Margot Robbie with an accessory that the actress loves, after all, how many times have I seen her walking rollerblades in your productions? It seems that in Barbie It won’t be any different, so first of all, check out the new photos taken from the production’s recording set:

Synopsis

“In the magical world of Barbies, “Barbieland”, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets out on an adventure into the “real world” where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.”

in the doll universe

Barbie can bring several versions of the most famous doll in the world and not just the actress Margot Robbie. According to some information, we may have Issa Rae and Hari Nef playing versions of the doll. By the way, Barbie is not the only one to win other versions, Ken will also be played by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

Anyway, while we wait for new details of this Multiverse, we will keep an eye on all production information.

Cast

By the way, it is worth remembering that the cast of the production does not stop growing, we will have Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma McKay, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon , Alexandra Shipp, Arianna Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef and Simu Liu.

1959

By the way, doll 1959 that became a legend, design, symbol and much more came to the world created by the businesswoman Ruth Handler. By the way, Barbie has already reached the top among the most famous and profitable brands of all time.

Margot Elise Robbie

Anyway, below we have more about the protagonist. So, here’s more about Margot Robbie and her talent:

“Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress and film producer. She has already been nominated for two Oscars and five BAFTAs. In 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2019, she was ranked among the highest-paid actresses in the world.”

