BC is dissatisfied with changes in the Crypto PL in the Chamber, says newspaper – Cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank is not satisfied with the changes that the Bill that seeks to implement a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in Brazil is undergoing, and hoped that the proposals voted in the Senate would be maintained by the Chamber of Deputies, which acts as a reviewing house and can submit the matter to the Plenary for consideration this week, points out an article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper published last night.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper says that the BC fears that the proposed regulation will be hollowed out due to the removal of two sections seen as key to ensuring investor safety. One of them concerns the segregation of the assets of exchanges and customers, which would prevent user cryptos from being hit in case of insolvency of the platform.

Brazilian exchanges, led by the Bitcoin Market, would defend the measure. On the other hand, it would be considered too broad by foreign Binance, the world’s largest in the sector and which holds more than half of the crypto trading volume in Brazil.

According to parliamentarians heard by Folha, Binance would not necessarily have opposed the PL excerpt. However, sources heard anonymously by the InfoMoney CoinDesk confirm that brokerage representatives have intensified lobbying in Congress with the aim of loosening the terms of the PL.

Also according to Folha, Binance considers that it would not be possible to consider digital assets as resources to be segregated, as they are not in the company’s cash. For the exchange, the treatment given to crypto exchanges should be different from that given to traditional exchanges, which effectively handle client money.

Another reason why the proposal would have been weakened in the opinion of the Central Bank is the removal of the section that would oblige cryptocurrency brokers to report all transactions above BRL 10,000 to the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF). With the change, the text would only maintain the requirement to report operations above R$ 35 thousand monthly to the Federal Revenue, a rule that is already in force today for companies with a presence in the country.

For the BC, the removal of these points would make the fight against money laundering and evasion of currency with cryptocurrencies more fragile, topics seen as a priority after the explosion in the volume of crypto trading in Brazil. According to BC data, companies in the sector moved around BRL 300 billion in 2021, half of the amount recorded in variable income operations at B3.

Another change taken for granted in the PL of cryptocurrencies is the flexibility of the deadline for companies in the sector to adapt. Unlike the version approved in the Senate, which provided for the immediate application of the new law, the proposal that must be presented by the rapporteur in the Chamber creates a 180-day window for companies to start complying with the rules.

To InfoMoney CoinDesk, Isac Costa, a professor at Ibmec and Insper and a former capital market analyst at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), assesses that the extended deadline for implementing the law should allow foreign exchanges, in practice, to operate for well over six months in a gray area, considering the deadlines for requesting authorization and the need to open public hearings, as provided for in the PL.

As a result, it could take up to two years for Brazil to have its first regulated exchange, licensed by the Central Bank.

