Beatriz Haddad Maia is defeated by Kaja Juvan in her debut and is eliminated from the Grand Slam

Brazilian plays tough, but falls in first round of Wimbledon to Slovenian tennis player

After going 13 matches unbeaten on grass in a row, Beatriz Haddad Maia lost in the premiere in Wimbledon. in the duel against Kaja Juvan, from Slovenia, the Brazilian lost 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 4/6 and 6/2. The result eliminates Bia Haddad from the Grand Slam singles bracket. The Brazilian still plays in doubles, alongside Magdalena Fręch, from Poland.

With the result, Kaja Juvan moves on to the second round and will face the winner of the duel between the American Shelby Rogers and the Croatian Petra Martic. Wimbledon matches you watch live with ESPN broadcast on Star+.

The game

Packed with two titles and a semifinal in the grass season, Beatriz Haddad Maia started the duel against Kaja Juvan with a balanced duel. Managing to maintain the level of service, the two tennis players confirmed the service during the first six games of the confrontation.

In the final stretch, the ‘beating’ between the two players continued until the final stretch. At this point, Kaja Juvan was better, found two good ones close to the line in the 10th game of the partial, broke Bia Haddad’s service and closed at 6/4.

Behind the scoreboard, Bia Haddad sought to control her movements more at the beginning of the second set and, with a break in the third game, opened 3-1 on the scoreboard. In the final part, Juvan grew and started to hinder all the actions of the Brazilian on the court. Despite this, Bia maintained the level and closed at 6/4, tying the duel at 1 to 1.

In the third set, Kaja Juvan was better in the first games, broke the serve of Bia Haddad and opened 3 to 0. With the advantage, it was enough for the tennis player to keep the serve to close at 6/2 and win by 2 sets to 1.