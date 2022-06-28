Beckham’s son pins Jaden Smith after meeting at fashion show – Monet

+



Cruz Beckham and Jaden Smith at the Paris Fashion Week show (Photo: Getty Images)

The 17-year-old son of former football player David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham has publicly stabbed singer and actor Jaden Smith (23), the son of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The tease took place in the comment space of a photo just shared on Instagram by Cruz Beckham’s 19-year-old brother, football player Romeo Beckham.

The photo in the post shows Romeo inside a car. It was shared days after Cruz was photographed with Jaden at a Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week.

Cruz Beckham, Jaden Smith, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Paris Fashion Week show (Photo: Getty Images)

The young aspiring singer appears in the image taken in Paris sitting next to Will Smith’s son and next to the couple made up of singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel.

The selfie of Romeo Beckham commented by Cruz Beckham (Photo: Instagram)

“What was I talking about,” Romeo wrote in the photo’s caption. Cruz then wrote in the comments: “You were talking about the state of politics and the global economy.”

Cruz Beckham’s taunt shared in brother Romeo Beckham’s photo (Photo: Instagram)

Cruz’s comment was an explicit reference to a recent line by Jaden Smith that became a laughingstock on social media. In an interview with YouTube channel BigBoyTV, the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith said that he has always been closer to older people, due to his interest in topics such as politics and economics.

Jaden said of his childhood, “I interacted more with adults than with kids my age.” Then he imitated a child: “’Look at my cell phone! Selfie!’ I was like, ‘Man, my God. Can’t we talk now about the state of politics and the global economy? Can’t we talk about the environment? Can’t we talk about other things?’”.

Jaden Smith (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Romeo responded to the younger brother’s comment with the emoji of a crying face, making it clear that he understood and approved of the provocation. Cruz later deleted his comment. Jaden has not publicly commented on what happened so far.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Jaden Smith’s participation in BigBoyTV took place amid public commotion with the slap given by his father to comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The aggression occurred after a joke by the comedian with the baldness of Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after, at the same event, the star was awarded the Oscar for best actor for ‘King Richard: Raising Champions’ (2021).

Smith even issued a public apology to Oscar organizers and viewers as well as Chris Rock, but he was eventually banned from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a period of 10 years.