Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini into parked BMW

O son of 10 years of Ben Affleck did the one thing you’d most want to avoid at a luxury rental car dealership by jumping behind the wheel of a turbocharged Lamborghini and backing into a parked BMW.

According to information from the Consequence of Sound portal, on June 26th Samuel Garner Affleck, Ben’s youngest son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, took over the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini connected to the “777 Exotics” dealership. In Los Angeles. Seconds later, he appeared to make light contact with a white BMW.

Photos show senior Affleck inspecting both vehicles, comforting his son and having a lively conversation with dealership employees, while his partner Jennifer Lopez was nearby typing on her phone.

“Everyone is fine,” Affleck’s reps told Entertainment Tonight. Dealership “777” Exotics added to TMZ that none of the cars suffered any real damage.

Affleck will soon reprise his role as Batman in DC’s “The Flash,” and it’s more than safe to say that Samuel won’t be allowed to sit in the driver’s seat of the Batmobile anytime soon. Affleck recently starred in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” as well as “Deep Water” with his ex, Ana de Armas.