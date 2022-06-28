Betim City Hall details the proposal for a stadium made to Cruzeiro

photo: reproduction/project Betim studio project was presented to Cruzeiro directors on June 21

The city hall of Betim detailed, this Monday (27), the proposal that was sent to Cruzeiro, on the last day 23, for the partnership of administration of the stadium that will be built in the city of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the document, Raposa has 60 days to express interest in the “business”.

In the plan, the municipal administration is committed to making the construction of a 50,000,000-square-meter development feasible, in an area of ​​97,261,000 square meters. In addition, the city hall will also carry out all the stages of licensing the land and the work, in addition to carrying out any necessary interventions in the surroundings of the stadium.

The company responsible for the construction will also be responsible for carrying out on-site maintenance, according to the letter of intent. The total cost of work on the stadium is estimated at R$ 450 million. Cruzeiro, in turn, does not need to invest its own resources.

The city of Betim also explained that the new arena will be available to the managing company (which has not yet been announced) for 310 days a year. Raposa would have priority in space exploration for the other 55 days.

The stadium will have a capacity for 46,000 people, with the possibility of expanding to up to 50,000 seats.

Meeting with the Heavenly Board

The Cruzeiro summit met at the city hall of Betim, last Tuesday (21), to learn about the initial project. On behalf of the club, the club’s CEO, Gabriel Lima, the secretary general, Alexandre Cobra, and the financial director, Raphael Vianna, participated.

At the meeting, the board announced that Cruzeiro would be entitled to 80% of the net income from all sporting events held in the new stadium. However, according to the statement released on Monday, the club’s share of the box office will be slightly lower: from 70% to 80%.

Cruzeiro is at an impasse with Minas Arena, responsible for the administration of Mineiro. The club negotiates better conditions to play their games at Gigante da Pampulha and does not rule out finding a new home.

Read the statement in full:

“On the 23rd, the City Hall of Betim sent to the secretary general of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube/SAF, Alexandre Cobra, the letter of intent for the construction of a multipurpose arena in the city. development of 50,000 thousand square meters, in an area of ​​97,261 thousand square meters, as well as carrying out all the stages of licensing the land and the work, in addition to carrying out the necessary interventions in the surroundings of the stadium.

The city hall is also committed to seeking partners interested in the construction, who will have to bear the structure and expenses related to the maintenance of the space.

Also according to the document, the multipurpose arena will be available for 310 days a year to hold events in the interest of the project manager. In the proposal, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube/SAF will have the right of priority to explore the arena for the remaining 55 annual days. In addition, the club will be entitled to receive between 70% and 80% of the net income from sporting events organized by the club.

The multipurpose arena will have a capacity for 46 thousand people. The letter of intent provides for a period of 60 days for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube/SAF to express interest in the proposal”.