Bia Haddad evaluates Wimbledon defeat: ‘I was conservative’

Beatriz Maia said goodbye to the Wimbledon singles competition this afternoon. The Brazilian was surpassed by Slovenian Kaja Juvan, number 62 in the world, by 2 sets to 1 (6/4, 4/6 and 6/2), and ended her participation in the singles bracket of the traditional tournament on grass.

“My opponent was much more competent. She was more courageous and aggressive during the game and also competed much better. I served under, I returned under, I was conservative from the beginning and that doesn’t match my goals. I’m dissatisfied with my I work today. Anyway, I remain firm and motivated to improve not only my tennis but also my attitude towards doubles”, said the 28th best tennis player in the world.

So, Bia ends her singles calendar on the grass. Overall, the São Paulo native won 12 consecutive matches on the floor, including titles in the WTA 250 in Nottingham and Birmingham.

In the doubles, the Brazilian will be alongside the Polish Magdalena Frech. In their debut, the team will face the experienced duo of Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza, 6th seed in the tournament. In mixed doubles, she will play alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares. The key will still be drawn.

After Wimbledon, Bia will return home to rest, before moving on to the North American tour, likely starting in San José.