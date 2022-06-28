Block of 25 clubs creates new league, still without defining revenue division – 06/28/2022

A block of 25 clubs from Series A and B came together in the CBF to create the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil. In a previous meeting, they had already demonstrated their intention to create a statute and advanced on the matter today (28), with the signing of the documents.

This block includes, for example, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Fluminense and Athletico. The primary objective is to form a conglomerate of clubs to negotiate commercial and TV rights.

The new league is a response to the articulation of other clubs, which joined in the formatting of Libra. In practice, it is currently unfeasible to imagine that clubs will come together to be responsible for organizing the Brasileirão.

With no agreement between the 40 clubs of the two main divisions of Brazilian football, Liga Forte Futebol has 62.5% of the members of Series A and B. But most of the clubs that make up the top of the revenue pyramid are in Libra, such as Flamengo , Palmeiras, Corinthians and São Paulo.

“It is an important step that has been taken. It is not the definitive step, we want to go further. We want to finalize a league with the 40 clubs from Series A and B. At that moment, we formalized the Liga Forte Futebol between some clubs from Series A and B. We intend to establish some important pillars at a negotiation table, with the objective of valuing football as a whole. We know that it has a greater potential than is explored today”, said Guilherme Mallet, Internacional’s legal vice president.

To carry out the administrative work of the new league, three members of the legal departments of Athletico (Rodrigo Gama Monteiro), Atlético-MG (Luiz Fernando Pimenta) and Internacional (Felipe Dallegrave) were appointed. Their term will be provisional, lasting six months.

The document signed today, however, does not provide details on the division of revenue from any contracts signed by the group of 25. The company LiveMode participated in the meeting at CBF and was hired as a consultant for the clubs in this process, as well as Alvarez & Marsal.

“One criticism of Libra’s statute is that it establishes criteria for revenue sharing. And to change these criteria, only with unanimity among the clubs. So, we didn’t establish. We have informal conversations about what we believe to be fairer, but we don’t there’s nothing formal. If it’s going to be carried out, let it be something more flexible. Among the presidents, this issue is well aligned, but nothing definitive, nothing signed. It’s a negotiation idea, which has even been used to approach other clubs” , completed Inter’s legal VP.

The relationship with Libra is stagnant, in practice, although there have been recent attempts at rapprochement. Nobody gives up their point of view on revenue sharing. With this, the polarization of the blocks is consolidated, despite all sides recognizing that the Brazilian league will only be strong and significant with the union.

“We made progress on two major points. We defined a work plan for the conclusion of the business plan and valuation, governance, financial fair play and commercial asset exploration plan, and reinforced the parallel performance of the commission to negotiate with LIBRA, focused on the desire to create a single League for Brazilian Football that is balanced, fair and meritocratic”, said Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense.

Clubs outside of Libra and in the new entity:

América-MG, Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avai, Brusque, Ceará, Chapecoense, Coritiba, CRB, Criciúma, CSA, Cuiabá, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Londrina, Náutico, Operário, Sampaio Côrrea, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova

Libra Clubs:

Botafogo, Red Bull Bragantino, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Flamengo, Guarani, Ituano, Novorizontino, Palmeiras, Ponte Preta, Santos, São Paulo and Vasco